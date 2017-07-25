Brave Explorers is a clever augmented reality mobile platformer, coming to iOS and Android this autumn

There's no doubt that AR is becoming a larger part of the mobile gaming market, and while some titles still have a little ways to go Brave Explorers is a really neat take on the platform.
Brave Explorers is an augmented reality 2D platformer along the same vein as Super Mario Bros. The major difference here being that you can alter and manipulate the course by moving physical game pieces around in real life. From band-saws to fallen blocks, you can create your own levels and share them with your friends.
As you'll see from the alpha trailer it's still early days but, boy, does it look cool. Using a similar process as SwapBots, the game'll use a selection of toys/objects in real life and come to life on the screen of your mobile device.
If you're worried about the portability of the beefier toys, Foxtail Games is also working on a series of magnets which'll let you build your levels with ease. Once constructed, you can save your designs and take them on the go.
There's some refining to be done here, but Brave Explorers is certainly showing a lot of promise. According to the developer there'll be a beta launch in August and a Kickstarter launch in September, so we'll keep an eye on those.