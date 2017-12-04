ANDROID NEWS - SALE Printable version | Send to a friend The best iOS and Android deals of the week - Bloons Supermonkey 2, Infamous Machine, Strike Team Hydra, and more Because it makes our wallets happy Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Bloons Supermonkey 2 | Publisher: Ninja Kiwi | Genre: Shooter Shooter For: Android Also on: iPhone, iPad Tweet Emily Sowden by



That's why we've got some cracking mobile game deals to keep you all perky like. That, and coffee, except we can't provide the coffee. Have a gander why don't you?



Alien Tribe 2

Platform: iOS

Price: 99p/99c Alien Tribe 2 is a 4X strategy space game that combines several genres: universe sandbox, real-time strategy, and a smidge of tower defence.





Anime Studio Story Platform: iOS

Price: £1.99/$1.99 The name's pretty explanatory, don't you think? Build up your super successful anime studio and produce your very own hit anime series, complete with a character of your own design.





Bloons Supermonkey 2 Platform: iOS/Android

Price: 99p/99c or cheaper Oh hey, Super Monkey! Did you know a cascade of strangely-shaped balloons is heading for Monkey Town? You didn't? Well, it'd be great if you could pick from the dozens of available weapons and save us from rubber suffocation, please.



Sincerely,



Monkey Town residents.





Iesabel Platform: Android

Price: 69p/99c Either stand up to evil lone wolf-style or team up with seven of your friends in an intense co-op mode. Take on swarms of hideous monsters, visit tons of locations, and enjoy a rich, 25+ hour single-player campaign.





Infamous Machine Platform: iOS/Android

Price: 89p/99c or cheaper Follow Kelvin on a wild and trippy ride in this entertaining point-and-click adventure. Stumble through history to help legendary figures complete their masterpieces, and try to repair the fabric of time while you're at it.





Mega Mall Story Platform: iOS

Price: £1.99/$1.99 Yes, the second Kairosoft title to go on sale this week. Design your very own mall of the mega variety, attract a bunch of eagerly paying customers, and try to achieve that glowing five-star status if you can.





Merchants of Kaidan Platform: Android

Price: 69p/99c Enjoy trading games with plenty of RPG elements? Well, look no further than Merchants of Kaidan. This clever game is constantly changing and you've got to change with it. Always be on the look out for a good deal, always listen, always chat business, and always surround yourself with folks that love to talk.





Peace, Death! Platform: iOS

Price: £1.99/$1.99 Being Death is a hard job, though you probably won't know that until you've accidentally sent a demon to heaven because you forgot to check under his hat for horns. The longer you play, the harder it'll get so hold on to your bones.





Strike Team Hydra Platform: Android

Price: 69p/99c Lead your elite Strike Team in vicious ship-to-ship battles as the commanding officer aboard the warship, HYDRA. Take hold of each of your soldiers and tactically rise against the odds as you're constantly outnumbered. Time to get your thinking

head on, Commander.





Train Conductor 2: USA Platform: iOS

Price: F2P Being a train conductor may seem simple, but it's a tougher job than you think, pal, and in Train Conductor 2 you'll head across America in all of her glory. Connect the right train to the right tracks and tap to stop the beasties colliding. Whoo-whew, that's a close one.





