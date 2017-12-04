  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - SALE

The best iOS and Android deals of the week - Bloons Supermonkey 2, Infamous Machine, Strike Team Hydra, and more

Because it makes our wallets happy

Product: Bloons Supermonkey 2 | Publisher: Ninja Kiwi | Genre: Shooter
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
*Sigh* I know the weekend's over, but that's okay. Monday is a pretty difficult day to get through knowing how long the week is ahead, and it just seems to go on forever.

That's why we've got some cracking mobile game deals to keep you all perky like. That, and coffee, except we can't provide the coffee. Have a gander why don't you?

Alien Tribe 2
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: 99p/99c
Alien Tribe 2 is a 4X strategy space game that combines several genres: universe sandbox, real-time strategy, and a smidge of tower defence.


Anime Studio Story
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £1.99/$1.99
The name's pretty explanatory, don't you think? Build up your super successful anime studio and produce your very own hit anime series, complete with a character of your own design. 
 

Bloons Supermonkey 2
Oh hey, Super Monkey! Did you know a cascade of strangely-shaped balloons is heading for Monkey Town? You didn't? Well, it'd be great if you could pick from the dozens of available weapons and save us from rubber suffocation, please. 

Sincerely, 

Monkey Town residents.


Iesabel
Either stand up to evil lone wolf-style or team up with seven of your friends in an intense co-op mode. Take on swarms of hideous monsters, visit tons of locations, and enjoy a rich, 25+ hour single-player campaign.


Infamous Machine
Follow Kelvin on a wild and trippy ride in this entertaining point-and-click adventure. Stumble through history to help legendary figures complete their masterpieces, and try to repair the fabric of time while you're at it. 


Mega Mall Story
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £1.99/$1.99
Yes, the second Kairosoft title to go on sale this week. Design your very own mall of the mega variety, attract a bunch of eagerly paying customers, and try to achieve that glowing five-star status if you can. 


Merchants of Kaidan
Enjoy trading games with plenty of RPG elements? Well, look no further than Merchants of Kaidan. This clever game is constantly changing and you've got to change with it. Always be on the look out for a good deal, always listen, always chat business, and always surround yourself with folks that love to talk.


Peace, Death!
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: £1.99/$1.99
Being Death is a hard job, though you probably won't know that until you've accidentally sent a demon to heaven because you forgot to check under his hat for horns. The longer you play, the harder it'll get so hold on to your bones.  


Strike Team Hydra
Lead your elite Strike Team in vicious ship-to-ship battles as the commanding officer aboard the warship, HYDRA. Take hold of each of your soldiers and tactically rise against the odds as you're constantly outnumbered. Time to get your thinking
head on, Commander.  


Train Conductor 2: USA
  • Platform: iOS
  • Price: F2P
Being a train conductor may seem simple, but it's a tougher job than you think, pal, and in Train Conductor 2 you'll head across America in all of her glory. Connect the right train to the right tracks and tap to stop the beasties colliding. Whoo-whew, that's a close one.  
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 4 December 2017
