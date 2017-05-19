Set Snail's Bike Club combines wacky cycling with precision shooting on iOS and Android

Previously titled "Iron Horse", Bike Club is the newest wacky and weird game from the creators of Daddy Longlegs and Illi. While the former was a weird take on the clumsy QWOP-style stumbling and the latter a gravity-shifting platformer, Bike Club is all about tricky tracks and DIY target practice.
Controlling both your upgraded bike and gun, you pedal through tough courses filled with jumps, tires to mantle, and other obstacles to maneuver over, all while trying to shoot at targets placed throughout the stage.
Managing your bicycle's balance while pulling off perfect shots can be quite the challenge, but success awards you with new upgrades for your bike, gun, and rider, as well as unlocking varied mini-games to master.
Bike Club is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.
Controlling both your upgraded bike and gun, you pedal through tough courses filled with jumps, tires to mantle, and other obstacles to maneuver over, all while trying to shoot at targets placed throughout the stage.
Managing your bicycle's balance while pulling off perfect shots can be quite the challenge, but success awards you with new upgrades for your bike, gun, and rider, as well as unlocking varied mini-games to master.
Bike Club is available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.