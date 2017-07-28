  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

All 20 entrants from the Big Indie Pitch at Develop 2017, Brighton


Games, games, games
Product: Big Indie Pitch | Publisher: Steel Media Ltd | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam, Switch
 
Big Indie Pitch Android, thumbnail 1
The Big Indie Pitch at Develop in Brighton was yet another exciting opportunity for developers from all over the world to grab a drink, show off their game, and maybe even take home one of the top three prizes.

For those who don't know, the Big Indie Pitch is an event run by Pocket Gamer for smaller developers to show off their wares to a panel of eager and knowledgeable judges.

This time around it was Space Krieg, The Almost Gone, and Lost Words that topped the list, but here are all 20 entrants in no particular order.

Diamonst

By: Zenko Games s.r.l.
Date: September 2017, iOS

Diamonst is an Augmented Reality adventure which takes place in the real world, and has an immersive and interactive story-driven experience that will see the player face virtual enemies and tricky challenges while exploring his neighbourhood in the real life. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Abbey's Flight

By: Stuart Mclean
Date: Out now on iOS

Abbey's Flight is a bee flight simulator with 12 flying levels and three bonus level types: perform waggle dances, keep the hive warm, and land on flowers. 


Dragon Queens

By: Kaludoscope
Date: Q3/Q4 2017, iOS/Android

Dragon Queens is a non-military, multiplayer game of influence and prosperity. Become the most beloved monarch in the realm by transforming cities into prosperous centres for culture, joy, and luxury goods. 



Jigscore

By: Moonjump
Coming: Autumn 2017, iOS/Android

Jigscore is a cross between dominoes and jigsaws, and can be played either as a casual game or by focusing on puzzles and missions. There are currently 100 missions, multiple game modes, and seven puzzles. 



Snexagon

By: Ben Wells
Date: September 1st, iOS/Android/PC

Snexagon merges 'Snake' gameplay with air traffic control games as you move your snake over an area and collect pellets to earn points and grow. After it gets to a certain size, your snake will then split in half and you'll have to try to manage both bodies. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Space Krieg

By: We Heart Dragons
Date: 2019, iOS/Android/PC/Console

"Space Krieg is a tactical space dog-fighting MOBA in which two teams of five players take each other on in the combat zones. Rather than brute force, the key to success here is through team work and strategy."

Subscribe to AppSpy on

The Almost Gone

By: Happy Volcano
Date: Q2 2018, Mac/PC (maybe mobile someday)

"The Almost Gone is a narrative-driven exploration game where a young girl's spirit looks for a way out of the afterlife as she tries to understand her own death."

Subscribe to AppSpy on

The Boxing Promoter

By: Angry Fez Games LTD
Date: July 2017, iOS/Android

The Boxing Promoter puts you in charge or hiring and building a stable of fighters, training them, upgrading their skills, booking their fights, negotiating contracts, and helping them grow through rankings. 


Boom Boom Barbarian

By: Silo Black Games
Date: Summer 2018, iOS/Android/Console/PC

Boom Boom Barbarian is a rhythm action/tower defence game which works like a classic rhythm matcher to a point. Instead of matching descending beat bars to music, however, you're matching enemy units to their weaknesses. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

The Mystery of Woolley Mountain

By: Huey Games Ltd
Date: Summer 2018, iOS/Android/Console/PC 

Inspired by games like Monkey Island, The Mystery of Woolley Mountain is an otherworldly, point and click adventure game which follows five renegade audio scientists as they try to rid their beloved mountain of an evil witch. 



Touch 'n Drag Rally

By: Nikomus Games
Date: Android

Touch 'n Drag Rally is a top-down racing game that features new, procedurally generated rally tracks and networked high-scores to keep things competitive. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Bertram Fiddle: A Bleaker Predicklement

By: Rumpus Animation
Date: iOS/Android/PC

Bertram Fiddle: A Bleaker Predicklement is the point-and-click mystery game sequel to The Adventures of Betram Fiddle. You'll play as Bertram Fiddle, a self-proclaimed explorator searching for his next big adventure.

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Your Room

By: Unreasonably Good Software, ltd
Date: Spring 2018, Daydream VR/Cardboard VR

Your Room is a non-violent mobile VR game for 5-13 year-olds which allows children to interact with different toys. Each interaction will allow for a different sort of experience, i.e. riding on a toy train.



Save the Seeds

By: A Little Red Panda
Date: 2017, iOS/Android

"In the not too distant future, the world has finally succumbed to the change in temperature and can longer sustain human life. Your mission is to re-enter the atmosphere and retrieve seeds from different biomes in the hope of resurrecting the plants of days gone by and slowly restoring the earth to its former glory." 



Balls

By: Jason Tuyen Games
Date: Summer 2017, iOS/Android

Balls is an endless arcade game in which you keep a coloured ball in the air for as long as possible, whilst collecting coins and avoiding obstacles. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

INOPS

By: ZRZStudio
Date: August 2017, iOS/Android/Nintendo Switch

INOPS is a 2D side-scrolling puzzler where you've got to keep all of the Inops alive as you guide them through each level. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Advance Soccer

By: Gentlemen Of Science Limited
Date: August 2017, iOS/Android

Advance Soccer is a turn-based, tactical five-a-side football game with cross platform multiplayer. 



Taps Aff! The Scottish Summertime Simulator

By: Ant Workshop
Date: 2017, iOS/Android

"Taps Aff is a celebration of Scotland's favourite summer activity – exposing pasty white skin to the sun. Help the tiny little computer people in your phone get appropriately attired for the current weather by tapping on them. But, you'll have to be quick as the weather in Scotland is very changeable."



Lost Words

By: Sketchbook Games
Date: Unspecified, PC/Console

"Lost Words is a narrative adventure game starring our young protagonist and aspiring writer, Izzy. While dealing with the loss of her grandmother, she writes a fantasy story in which she quests to prove herself between the pages of her diary." 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Vostok Inc.

By: Nosebleed Interactive
Date: 2017, PC/Vita/Console

"Vostok Inc. is a casual game for a hardcore audience and a hardcore game for a casual audience. The premise is that you’re a corrupt, narcissistic yuppie, out to make as much money as possible. Think the Wolf of Wall Street…in Space.

Subscribe to AppSpy on



 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 28 July 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS