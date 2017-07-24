  • arrow
 ANDROID FEATURE

Best new iOS and Android games of the week: July 24

Layton's Mystery Journey, Full Throttle Remastered, Project Mallow and more
Product: Best new iOS games | Publisher: Steel Media Ltd | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
We're a day later than usual with our weekly round-up of the best iOS and Android games. Blame those pesky holidays.

So what's been happening over the past seven or eight days? In my absence, I see that a whole bunch of excellent mobile games have been released. Let me tell you, catching up has been a pleasure.

Have you been playing anything different this past week? Let us know in the comments below.

Layton's Mystery Journey
By Level-5 - buy on iOS / buy on Android



This is the first full-blown Professor Layton game to be made specifically for mobile rather than one of Nintendo's handhelds. It doesn't disappoint, justifying its eyebrow-raising price tag with a slick and sizeable puzzle adventure.

Brainful
By The One Pixel - download on iOS / download on Android



Brainful is a little bit puzzler, a little bit memory game, and a little bit arcade blast, but it feels very fresh indeed. It takes a while to get to grips with, but once you do it's great.

Project Mallow
By Aggressive Combustion - download on iOS / download on Android



Ever wondered what would happen if you crossed Angry Birds with Super Meat Boy? Us either, but Project Mallow sets out to answer that question nonetheless. It's a tough, scrappy, hair-pulling fun.

Full Throttle Remastered
By Double Fine Productions - buy on iOS



Full Throttle is one of the classics of the golden age of point and click adventures, and this is a rejigged mobile port. It's not quite the easy win it should have been, thanks to a less-than-perfect port, but Full Throttle Remastered still tells a brilliant tale.

Wagers of War
By Jumb-O-Fun Games - download on iOS



Wagers of War doesn't just have a puntastic name to apologise for - it also quite shamelessly lifts elements of Clash Royale and Hearthstone wholesale. But it combines these bits and bobs in a highly entertaining fashion, so we'll give it a pass.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 24 July 2017
Have your say!  
