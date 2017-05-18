New iOS and Android games out this week - May 18

Hello and welcome back to our weekly round-up of the latest game releases to hit the App Store and Google Play Store. Has it been a week already?
If you haven't visited us before, this is where we round up the most interesting new iOS and Android releases of the week.
We don't know whether all of them are any good at this point, but don't worry - we'll be running through some of the better games of the week in a few day's time.
Guns of Boom
By Game Insight - download on iOS / download on Android
It's already apparent that this is a pretty awesome online FPS with simple controls and chunky gunplay. Download Guns of Boom now.
Beholder
By Creative Mobile - buy on iOS / buy on Android
A tense, stylish, morally murky game all about setting up surveillance in a dystopian society.
Chroma Squad
By Bandai Namco - buy on iOS / buy on Android
We've been looking forward to this, a colourful Power Rangers-inspired tactical RPG featuring team-based combat and studio management.
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
By Square Enix - buy on iOS / buy on Android
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders looks like a fascinating mash-up of two beloved franchises. We can't believe someone didn't think of this before.
Old Man's Journey
By Broken Rules - buy on iOS
An elegant, sedate puzzler all about guiding an elderly gentleman along his path by manipulating the world around him.
Lode Runner 1
By Nexon - download on iOS / download on Android
This looks like an impressively slick reworking of a classic platform-puzzler - complete with level editor.
No Stick Shooter
By Happy Robot Games - buy on iOS
Who needs twin sticks when you can shoot stuff by tapping? That's the question asked by No Stick Shooter, and we're struggling to come up with a decent answer.
Raster Prime
By Punk Labs - buy on iOS / buy on Android
Android and iOS aren't exactly short of stylishly weird, high concept puzzlers, and here's another. It's something about obelisks and glyphs.
Ghouls 'n Ghosts MOBILE
By Capcom - buy on iOS
I've included this one because it's a port of a beloved platformer. But it looks like Capcom has stuck with the same lazy virtual controls from Ghosts 'n Goblins, so I'm not expecting much.