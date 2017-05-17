|
|
ANDROID Top List
The 25 best sci-fi games for Android
|
25 games that will take you to the stars
Science fiction is a massive genre in books, movies, and TV. It's a pretty big deal in gaming, too.
Whether you're delving into an interstellar adventure or mindlessly blasting aliens, sci-fi has a rich seam of source material for games to exploit.
That's why compiling a list of sci-fi games for you Android phone brings about a wide range of game styles. The one common point is that each of the following mobile games creates a compelling science fiction universe for the player to spend some quality time in.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST »
CREATE YOUR OWN TOP LIST
#1 Out There
Out There is a brilliant, mysterious, brutal choose-your-own space adventure that sets you out exploring the dark void of space. If only it were lifeless...
#2 Space Marshals 2
A sci-fi and western with a welcome sense of fun, Space Marshals is a stealthy twin-stick shooter that places you in control of a space sheriff.
#3 Deus Ex: The Fall
Okay, so Deus Ex: The Fall isn't a perfect fit on mobile, but its future-noir world translates from the console franchise surprisingly well.
#4 Eisenhorn: Xenos
The Wargammer 40K universe isn't for everyone, but this slick third person action game is no dry tabletop game. Think of it as a sci-fi Batman: Arkham Asylum, with plenty of action and third-person sleuthing.
#5 Galaxy on Fire 2
If you're after some epic spacey dog-fights with a side helping of space trading, look no further than Galaxy on Fire 2.
#6 Causality
Product: CausalityFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamPublisher: Loju
Causality is a brilliant sci-fi puzzler that has you manipulating time in order to help out some stranded astronauts.
#7 Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic is a Star Wars game that lets you fill the role of an amnesiac Jedi, forging your path towards the dark or the light. For sci-fi fans, it's paradise.
#8 Waking Mars
Explore the caves of Mars and interacting with its strange plant life in this elegant, thoughtful platform-adventure game.
Explore the caves of Mars and interacting with its strange plant life in this elegant, thoughtful platform-adventure game.
#9 Spaceteam
If you ever thought that you'd be great at piloting the Starship Enterprise with your buddies, Spaceteam will hilariously disabuse you of that idea.
#10 Gemini Rue
This classic point-and-click adventure port comes with an alluring future-noir plot.
#11 XCOM: Enemy Within
Okay, so XCOM: Enemy Within's plot is a bit 'B movie' - and not in the knowingly ironic sense. But the game itself is turn-based strategy at its best.
#12 Shadowrun: Dragonfall
An ace isometric cyberpunk game with tactical turn-based combat and an incredibly detailed, believable world.
#13 Lifeline
A brilliantly tense interactive fiction game, with top writing from Dave Justus. The key twist here is that it all unfolds in real time, with the survivor of a spaceship crash communicating with you directly throughout the day.
#14 Implosion - Never Lose Hope
This breathless hack-and-slash action game casts you as a stomping mech set free in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. There's nothing clever about Implosion, but boy does it set off some pretty fireworks.
#15 Starship Traveller
Starship Traveller is a member of the legendary Fighting Fantasy series of gamebooks. As such, it tells possibly the most compelling sci-fi story on this list.
#16 Neon Chrome
Product: Neon ChromeFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS VitaPublisher: 10tonsGenres: Action, Shooter
A roguelike twin-stick shooter set in a dystopian future dominated by corporations and neon signs. There are shades of Gibson, Bladerunner, The Running Man, and bunch of other sci-fi classics here.
#17 ALONE
Product: ALONEFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, OuyaPublisher: Laser DogGenres: Action, Arcade
Who knew that an endless runner could be this moodily evocative? Control the doomed 'escape' of your little space ship through a collapsing cavern.
#18 Machinarium
Product: MachinariumFormats: Android, Blackberry, iPad, PS Vita, Windows Phone, SteamDeveloper: Amanita DesignGenres: Adventure, Puzzle
Amanita Games is a master at telling compelling stories without any actual words. Much of its success comes through the richness of its strange sci-fi worlds, such as in this steampunk point-and-click adventure starring a bunch of lovable robots.
#19 Templar Battleforce
Templar Battleforce is brilliant strategy-RPG set in the Star Traders boardgame universe. If you're a fan of the Warhammer 40k universe, you'll appreciate the tactical play and hulking space marines on offer.
#20 Strikefleet Omega
This distinctive line-drawing strategy game is a bit like playing an episode of the Battlestar Galactica reboot, tasking you as it does with defending a dwindling space fleet from waves of attacks from a hostile alien force.
#21 Star Command
This engaging space opera mixes light spaceship construction with bouts of intergalactic violence. Make it so.
#22 Xenowerk
A solid twin-stick shooter from the maker of Space Marshals, Xenowerk is a lot more action-oriented, and also stirs in lashings of schlocky sci-fi horror.
#23 Imperium Galactica II
Imperium Galactica 2 is a dauntingly vast port of a classic PC RTS. Your goal: to expand your empire across space, colonising planets and building an army. It's epic alright.
#24 N.O.V.A. Legacy
A reboot of Gameloft's technically accomplished first person shooter, NOVA is basically a mobile version of console sci-fi epic Halo. Okay, it's not as good - but it sure is effective in its own sweet way.
#25 SpacePlan
SpacePlan is a clicker, which means that all you're essentially doing is tapping to make numbers go higher, but it rises above its own simplistic gameplay with an engagingly oddball sci-fi narrative.
