The 25 best sci-fi games for Android

25 games that will take you to the stars

Science fiction is a massive genre in books, movies, and TV. It's a pretty big deal in gaming, too.



Whether you're delving into an interstellar adventure or mindlessly blasting aliens, sci-fi has a rich seam of source material for games to exploit.



That's why compiling a list of sci-fi games for you Android phone brings about a wide range of game styles. The one common point is that each of the following mobile games creates a compelling science fiction universe for the player to spend some quality time in.



#1 Out There Product: Out There Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Mi-Clos Studio Publisher: Mi-Clos Studio Genres: Strategy Out There is a brilliant, mysterious, brutal choose-your-own space adventure that sets you out exploring the dark void of space. If only it were lifeless...

#2 Space Marshals 2 Product: Space Marshals 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Pixelbite Games Genres: Action A sci-fi and western with a welcome sense of fun, Space Marshals is a stealthy twin-stick shooter that places you in control of a space sheriff.

#3 Deus Ex: The Fall Product: Deus Ex: The Fall Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: N-Fusion Interactive Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG, Shooter Okay, so Deus Ex: The Fall isn't a perfect fit on mobile, but its future-noir world translates from the console franchise surprisingly well.

#4 Eisenhorn: Xenos Product: Eisenhorn: Xenos Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Pixel Hero Games Genres: Action, Adventure The Wargammer 40K universe isn't for everyone, but this slick third person action game is no dry tabletop game. Think of it as a sci-fi Batman: Arkham Asylum, with plenty of action and third-person sleuthing.

#5 Galaxy on Fire 2 Product: Galaxy on Fire 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, Mobile, iPad, Xperia Play Developer: Deep Silver Fishlabs Publisher: Deep Silver Fishlabs Genres: Shooter, Strategy If you're after some epic spacey dog-fights with a side helping of space trading, look no further than Galaxy on Fire 2.

#6 Causality Product: Causality Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Loju Causality is a brilliant sci-fi puzzler that has you manipulating time in order to help out some stranded astronauts.

#7 Knights of the Old Republic Product: Knights of the Old Republic Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: BioWare Publisher: Aspyr Genres: Action, RPG Knights of the Old Republic is a Star Wars game that lets you fill the role of an amnesiac Jedi, forging your path towards the dark or the light. For sci-fi fans, it's paradise.

#8 Waking Mars Product: Waking Mars Formats: Android, iPhone, Other, iPad, Steam Developer: Tiger Style Publisher: Tiger Style Genres: Action, Adventure, Platform, Simulation, Strategy Explore the caves of Mars and interacting with its strange plant life in this elegant, thoughtful platform-adventure game.

#9 Spaceteam Product: Spaceteam Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Sleeping Beast Games Publisher: Sleeping Beast Games Genres: Multiplayer If you ever thought that you'd be great at piloting the Starship Enterprise with your buddies, Spaceteam will hilariously disabuse you of that idea.

#10 Gemini Rue Product: Gemini Rue Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Wadjet Eye Games Genres: Adventure This classic point-and-click adventure port comes with an alluring future-noir plot.

#11 XCOM: Enemy Within Product: XCOM: Enemy Within Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: 2K Games Genres: Strategy Okay, so XCOM: Enemy Within's plot is a bit 'B movie' - and not in the knowingly ironic sense. But the game itself is turn-based strategy at its best.

#12 Shadowrun: Dragonfall Product: Shadowrun: Dragonfall Formats: Android, iPad, Steam Developer: Harebrained Schemes Genres: Action, RPG An ace isometric cyberpunk game with tactical turn-based combat and an incredibly detailed, believable world.

#13 Lifeline Product: Lifeline Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Developer: 3 Minute Games Genres: Adventure A brilliantly tense interactive fiction game, with top writing from Dave Justus. The key twist here is that it all unfolds in real time, with the survivor of a spaceship crash communicating with you directly throughout the day.

#14 Implosion - Never Lose Hope Product: Implosion - Never Lose Hope Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Rayark Genres: Action This breathless hack-and-slash action game casts you as a stomping mech set free in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. There's nothing clever about Implosion, but boy does it set off some pretty fireworks.

#15 Starship Traveller Product: Starship Traveller Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Tin Man Games Genres: Card/board game, Retro, RPG Starship Traveller is a member of the legendary Fighting Fantasy series of gamebooks. As such, it tells possibly the most compelling sci-fi story on this list.

#16 Neon Chrome Product: Neon Chrome Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita Publisher: 10tons Genres: Action, Shooter A roguelike twin-stick shooter set in a dystopian future dominated by corporations and neon signs. There are shades of Gibson, Bladerunner, The Running Man, and bunch of other sci-fi classics here.

#17 ALONE Product: ALONE Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Ouya Publisher: Laser Dog Genres: Action, Arcade Who knew that an endless runner could be this moodily evocative? Control the doomed 'escape' of your little space ship through a collapsing cavern.

#18 Machinarium Product: Machinarium Formats: Android, Blackberry, iPad, PS Vita, Windows Phone, Steam Developer: Amanita Design Genres: Adventure, Puzzle Amanita Games is a master at telling compelling stories without any actual words. Much of its success comes through the richness of its strange sci-fi worlds, such as in this steampunk point-and-click adventure starring a bunch of lovable robots.

#19 Templar Battleforce Product: Templar Battleforce Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Cory Trese Genres: Card/board game, RPG, Strategy Templar Battleforce is brilliant strategy-RPG set in the Star Traders boardgame universe. If you're a fan of the Warhammer 40k universe, you'll appreciate the tactical play and hulking space marines on offer.

#20 Strikefleet Omega Product: Strikefleet Omega Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Harebrained Schemes Publisher: 6waves Genres: Strategy, Tower defence This distinctive line-drawing strategy game is a bit like playing an episode of the Battlestar Galactica reboot, tasking you as it does with defending a dwindling space fleet from waves of attacks from a hostile alien force.

#21 Star Command Product: Star Command Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: War Balloon Games Genres: Casual, Strategy This engaging space opera mixes light spaceship construction with bouts of intergalactic violence. Make it so.

#22 Xenowerk Product: Xenowerk Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Pixelbite Games Genres: Shooter A solid twin-stick shooter from the maker of Space Marshals, Xenowerk is a lot more action-oriented, and also stirs in lashings of schlocky sci-fi horror.

#23 Imperium Galactica II Product: Imperium Galactica II Formats: iPad Publisher: Digital Reality Genres: Strategy Imperium Galactica 2 is a dauntingly vast port of a classic PC RTS. Your goal: to expand your empire across space, colonising planets and building an army. It's epic alright.

#24 N.O.V.A. Legacy Product: N.O.V.A. Legacy Formats: Android Publisher: Gameloft Genres: Shooter A reboot of Gameloft's technically accomplished first person shooter, NOVA is basically a mobile version of console sci-fi epic Halo. Okay, it's not as good - but it sure is effective in its own sweet way.