  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID Top List

The 25 best sci-fi games for Android

25 games that will take you to the stars
Product: Best Android games | Publisher: Steel Media Ltd | Format: Android
   
Science fiction is a massive genre in books, movies, and TV. It's a pretty big deal in gaming, too.

Whether you're delving into an interstellar adventure or mindlessly blasting aliens, sci-fi has a rich seam of source material for games to exploit.

That's why compiling a list of sci-fi games for you Android phone brings about a wide range of game styles. The one common point is that each of the following mobile games creates a compelling science fiction universe for the player to spend some quality time in.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST »
  

#1 Out There

Product: Out ThereFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Mi-Clos StudioPublisher: Mi-Clos StudioGenres: Strategy

Out There
Out There is a brilliant, mysterious, brutal choose-your-own space adventure that sets you out exploring the dark void of space. If only it were lifeless...

#2 Space Marshals 2

Product: Space Marshals 2Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Pixelbite GamesGenres: Action

Space Marshals 2
A sci-fi and western with a welcome sense of fun, Space Marshals is a stealthy twin-stick shooter that places you in control of a space sheriff.

#3 Deus Ex: The Fall

Product: Deus Ex: The FallFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: N-Fusion InteractivePublisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG, Shooter

Deus Ex: The Fall
Okay, so Deus Ex: The Fall isn't a perfect fit on mobile, but its future-noir world translates from the console franchise surprisingly well.

#4 Eisenhorn: Xenos

Product: Eisenhorn: XenosFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Pixel Hero GamesGenres: Action, Adventure

Eisenhorn: Xenos
The Wargammer 40K universe isn't for everyone, but this slick third person action game is no dry tabletop game. Think of it as a sci-fi Batman: Arkham Asylum, with plenty of action and third-person sleuthing.

#5 Galaxy on Fire 2

Product: Galaxy on Fire 2Formats: Android, iPhone, Mobile, iPad, Xperia PlayDeveloper: Deep Silver FishlabsPublisher: Deep Silver FishlabsGenres: Shooter, Strategy

Galaxy on Fire 2
If you're after some epic spacey dog-fights with a side helping of space trading, look no further than Galaxy on Fire 2.

#6 Causality

Product: CausalityFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamPublisher: Loju

Causality
Causality is a brilliant sci-fi puzzler that has you manipulating time in order to help out some stranded astronauts.

#7 Knights of the Old Republic

Product: Knights of the Old RepublicFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: BioWarePublisher: AspyrGenres: Action, RPG

Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic is a Star Wars game that lets you fill the role of an amnesiac Jedi, forging your path towards the dark or the light. For sci-fi fans, it's paradise.

#8 Waking Mars

Product: Waking MarsFormats: Android, iPhone, Other, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Tiger StylePublisher: Tiger StyleGenres: Action, Adventure, Platform, Simulation, Strategy

Waking Mars
Explore the caves of Mars and interacting with its strange plant life in this elegant, thoughtful platform-adventure game.

#9 Spaceteam

Product: SpaceteamFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Sleeping Beast GamesPublisher: Sleeping Beast GamesGenres: Multiplayer

Spaceteam
If you ever thought that you'd be great at piloting the Starship Enterprise with your buddies, Spaceteam will hilariously disabuse you of that idea.

#10 Gemini Rue

Product: Gemini RueFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamPublisher: Wadjet Eye GamesGenres: Adventure

Gemini Rue
This classic point-and-click adventure port comes with an alluring future-noir plot.

#11 XCOM: Enemy Within

Product: XCOM: Enemy WithinFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamPublisher: 2K GamesGenres: Strategy

XCOM: Enemy Within
Okay, so XCOM: Enemy Within's plot is a bit 'B movie' - and not in the knowingly ironic sense. But the game itself is turn-based strategy at its best.

#12 Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Product: Shadowrun: DragonfallFormats: Android, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Harebrained SchemesGenres: Action, RPG

Shadowrun: Dragonfall
An ace isometric cyberpunk game with tactical turn-based combat and an incredibly detailed, believable world.

#13 Lifeline

Product: LifelineFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Apple WatchDeveloper: 3 Minute GamesGenres: Adventure

Lifeline
A brilliantly tense interactive fiction game, with top writing from Dave Justus. The key twist here is that it all unfolds in real time, with the survivor of a spaceship crash communicating with you directly throughout the day.

#14 Implosion - Never Lose Hope

Product: Implosion - Never Lose HopeFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: RayarkGenres: Action

Implosion - Never Lose Hope
This breathless hack-and-slash action game casts you as a stomping mech set free in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. There's nothing clever about Implosion, but boy does it set off some pretty fireworks.

#15 Starship Traveller

Product: Starship TravellerFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Tin Man GamesGenres: Card/board game, Retro, RPG

Starship Traveller
Starship Traveller is a member of the legendary Fighting Fantasy series of gamebooks. As such, it tells possibly the most compelling sci-fi story on this list.

#16 Neon Chrome

Product: Neon ChromeFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS VitaPublisher: 10tonsGenres: Action, Shooter

Neon Chrome
A roguelike twin-stick shooter set in a dystopian future dominated by corporations and neon signs. There are shades of Gibson, Bladerunner, The Running Man, and bunch of other sci-fi classics here.

#17 ALONE

Product: ALONEFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, OuyaPublisher: Laser DogGenres: Action, Arcade

ALONE
Who knew that an endless runner could be this moodily evocative? Control the doomed 'escape' of your little space ship through a collapsing cavern.

#18 Machinarium

Product: MachinariumFormats: Android, Blackberry, iPad, PS Vita, Windows Phone, SteamDeveloper: Amanita DesignGenres: Adventure, Puzzle

Machinarium
Amanita Games is a master at telling compelling stories without any actual words. Much of its success comes through the richness of its strange sci-fi worlds, such as in this steampunk point-and-click adventure starring a bunch of lovable robots.

#19 Templar Battleforce

Product: Templar BattleforceFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Cory TreseGenres: Card/board game, RPG, Strategy

Templar Battleforce
Templar Battleforce is brilliant strategy-RPG set in the Star Traders boardgame universe. If you're a fan of the Warhammer 40k universe, you'll appreciate the tactical play and hulking space marines on offer.

#20 Strikefleet Omega

Product: Strikefleet OmegaFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Harebrained SchemesPublisher: 6wavesGenres: Strategy, Tower defence

Strikefleet Omega
This distinctive line-drawing strategy game is a bit like playing an episode of the Battlestar Galactica reboot, tasking you as it does with defending a dwindling space fleet from waves of attacks from a hostile alien force.

#21 Star Command

Product: Star CommandFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: War Balloon GamesGenres: Casual, Strategy

Star Command
This engaging space opera mixes light spaceship construction with bouts of intergalactic violence. Make it so.

#22 Xenowerk

Product: XenowerkFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Pixelbite GamesGenres: Shooter

Xenowerk
A solid twin-stick shooter from the maker of Space Marshals, Xenowerk is a lot more action-oriented, and also stirs in lashings of schlocky sci-fi horror.

#23 Imperium Galactica II

Product: Imperium Galactica IIFormats: iPadPublisher: Digital RealityGenres: Strategy

Imperium Galactica II
Imperium Galactica 2 is a dauntingly vast port of a classic PC RTS. Your goal: to expand your empire across space, colonising planets and building an army. It's epic alright.

#24 N.O.V.A. Legacy

Product: N.O.V.A. LegacyFormats: AndroidPublisher: GameloftGenres: Shooter

N.O.V.A. Legacy
A reboot of Gameloft's technically accomplished first person shooter, NOVA is basically a mobile version of console sci-fi epic Halo. Okay, it's not as good - but it sure is effective in its own sweet way.

#25 SpacePlan

Product: SpacePlanFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Devolver DigitalGenres: Arcade

SpacePlan
SpacePlan is a clicker, which means that all you're essentially doing is tapping to make numbers go higher, but it rises above its own simplistic gameplay with an engagingly oddball sci-fi narrative.

CREATE YOUR OWN TOP LIST
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 17 May 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR LISTS
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS