The 25 best sports games on Android

25 essential sports games to fill your Android collection
Product: Best Android games | Publisher: Steel Media Ltd | Format: Android
   
Updated 12th December 2017: New entries added


Ever since the days of Pong, video games have been simulating sport.

It's a natural fit, really. You well defined, easily understood rules and tactile physics right there for the exploiting.

Of course, many sports games these days play fast and loose with those rules. Sure, there are plenty of in-depth simulations, but there are just as many crazy offshoots.

Nowhere is this diversity more evident than on mobile.
#1 Football Manager Touch 2018

Product: Football Manager Touch 2018Formats: Android, iPadPublisher: Sega

Football Manager Touch 2018
Undoubtedly the deepest, most involved sports game on the Google Play Store. Football Manager Touch 2018 is a dauntingly complete management game with countless variables.

#2 Punch Club

Product: Punch ClubFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Lazy Bear GamesPublisher: tinyBuild GamesGenres: Simulation, Sports, Strategy

Punch Club
This charming game lets you train up your very own MMA fighter, as well as handling his humdrum life outside of the ring. There's no actual hands-on fighting in Punch Club, but you'll feel thoroughly involved all the same.

#3 New Star Soccer

Product: New Star SoccerFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS VitaDeveloper: New Star GamesPublisher: New Star GamesGenres: Sports

New Star Soccer
New Star Soccer, in which a footballer's career is broken down into entertainingly bite-sized mini-games, is a footy game that even non-football fans can enjoy.

#4 Skiing Yeti Mountain

Product: Skiing Yeti MountainFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Featherweight GamesGenres: Arcade, Sports

Skiing Yeti Mountain
For such a casual, stylised game, Skiing Yeti Mountain sure manages to replicate the feel of downhill skiing well.

#5 Super Stickman Golf 3

Product: Super Stickman Golf 3Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Noodlecake Games

Super Stickman Golf 3
Real golf is has a reputation for being slightly stuffy and elitist, but Super Stickman Golf 3 supplies a welcome sense of silliness and accessibility to the sport.

#6 Table Tennis Touch

Product: Table Tennis TouchFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: YakutoPublisher: YakutoGenres: Simulation, Sports

Table Tennis Touch
With expert ball physics, stunning graphics, and a water-tight control system, you'll be surprised at just how thrilling a game of digital ping pong can be.

#7 Touchgrind Skate 2

Product: Touchgrind Skate 2Formats: iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Illusion LabsPublisher: Illusion LabsGenres: Simulation, Sports

Touchgrind Skate 2
Touchgrind Skate 2 makes you feel like touchscreen phones were invented so that you could use your fingers in place of your feet to flick your way to skateboard trick nirvana.

#8 True Skate

Product: True SkateFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: True AxisPublisher: True AxisGenres: Sports

True Skate
Here's another skateboarding game that asks you to stand your fingers on a virtual board. Indeed, True Skate also gets you to push yourself along with your finger.

#9 Big Cup Cricket

Product: Big Cup CricketFormats: iPhoneDeveloper: DenkiPublisher: Square Enix Genres: Sports

Big Cup Cricket
Big Cup Cricket's success is in the way it manages to distill a difficult-to-grasp sport into a highly playable mobile game.

#9 Touchdowners

Product: TouchdownersFormats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Colin LaneGenres: Casual

Touchdowners
This is another Colin Lane joint, which means that Touchdowners only superficially resembles its host sport. Who cares, though, when getting the ball into the end zone is this much fun?

#10 Virtua Tennis Challenge

Product: Virtua Tennis ChallengeFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Xperia PlayPublisher: SegaGenres: Sports

Virtua Tennis Challenge
Sega has ruled the mobile tennis roost for years with Virtua Tennis Challenge. You can thank its peerless engine, which expertly approximates the sport's various components whilst remaining highly accessible.

#11 Pixel Cup Soccer 16

Product: Pixel Cup Soccer 16Formats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Batovi Games StudioGenres: Sports

Pixel Cup Soccer 16
Pixel Cup Soccer sees FIFA's attempt at realism and laughs a 16-bit laugh. It's a return to the arcadey joy that used to run through footy games before they went all serious.

#12 Skateboard Party 3

Product: Skateboard Party 3Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows PhonePublisher: Ratrod Studio Inc.Genres: Sports

Skateboard Party 3
If True Skate and Touchgrind Skate 2 are too much like hard work for you, check out Skateboard Party 3. It'll make you look like a boarding ninja with minimal effort.

#13 Grudgeball

Product: GrudgeballFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Cartoon NetworkGenres: Action, Film/TV tie-in, Sports

Grudgeball
Not all sports games have to be based on real sports. Grudgeball is a clearly made-up sport taken from the Regular Show cartoon. Expect a riotous mish-mash of volleyball, dodgeball, and hot potato.

#14 Power Ping Pong

Product: Power Ping PongFormats: iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Gasp GamesPublisher: ChillingoGenres: Arcade, Sports

Power Ping Pong
Who would have thought there was space for two epic table tennis games on mobile? Power Ping Pong is less majestic than Table Tennis Touch, but it's more flamboyant.

#15 Bottom of the 9th

Product: Bottom of the 9thFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamPublisher: Handelabra Games

Bottom of the 9th
You would have thought that playing any sport by rolling dice would make for the most boring game ever. Bottom of the 9th is nothing of the sort, though, thanks to a streamlined ruleset and charming presentation.

#16 Pumped BMX 3

Product: Pumped BMX 3Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Noodlecake GamesGenres: Sports

Pumped BMX 3
The Pumped series goes out on a high with this deceptively technical side-on BMX stunt game that takes hours and hours to master.

#17 Real Boxing 2

Product: Real Boxing 2Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Vivid GamesGenres: Fighting, Sports

Real Boxing 2
Just like the Rocky license it carries, Real Boxing 2 is a big, brash, and brutal brawler with a whole lotta heart.

#18 Flick Kick Football

Product: Flick Kick FootballFormats: Android, iPhoneDeveloper: PikPok GamesGenres: Sports

Flick Kick Football
Ball flickers come and go on the Google Play Store, but for our money Flick Kick Football still stands supreme. No one has nailed those delicate flick controls quite as well.

#20 NBA 2K17

Product: NBA 2K17Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: 2K GamesGenres: Sports

NBA 2K17
Want to illustrate the rapidly closing gap between mobile and console games? Show your basketball-loving friend NBA 2K17.

#21 The Muscle Hustle

Product: The Muscle HustleFormats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Foxglove Studios ABGenres: Action, Casual, Sports

The Muscle Hustle
Angry Birds meets wrestling with a turn-based twist as you twang a bunch of pugilists into one another. The Muscle Hustle is a big old silly mash-up of ideas.

#22 New Star Cricket

Product: New Star CricketFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: New Star GamesGenres: Sports

New Star Cricket
It's New Star Soccer, but with a more fragmented, convoluted form of match-play. Still, that's enough to make New Star Cricket one of the better sports games on the Google Play Store.

#23 Flick Soccer 17

Product: Flick Soccer 17Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Full FatGenres: Sports

Flick Soccer 17
Flick Kick Football remains the ball-flicking king, but Flick Soccer is undoubtedly a deeper experience. It's a good next step for those tired of PikPok's gem.

#24 Stick Cricket 2

Product: Stick Cricket 2Formats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Stick SportsGenres: Arcade, Sports

Stick Cricket 2
As we've discussed elsewhere, cricket doesn't naturally lend itself to mobile play. Stick Cricket 2 smartly makes an entire game out of the most interesting bit - the batting.

#25 OK Golf

Product: OK GolfFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: okidokicoGenres:

OK Golf
The name doesn't exactly scream 'play me,' but don't let that fool you. OK Golf strips away all the boring bits of golf leaving only the pure pleasure of knocking a ball into a hole.

Jon Mundy 12 December 2017
