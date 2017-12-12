ANDROID Top List

The 25 best sports games on Android

Updated 12th December 2017: New entries added



Ever since the days of Pong, video games have been simulating sport.



It's a natural fit, really. You well defined, easily understood rules and tactile physics right there for the exploiting.



Of course, many sports games these days play fast and loose with those rules. Sure, there are plenty of in-depth simulations, but there are just as many crazy offshoots.



Nowhere is this diversity more evident than on mobile.



#1 Football Manager Touch 2018 Product: Football Manager Touch 2018 Formats: Android, iPad Publisher: Sega Undoubtedly the deepest, most involved sports game on the Google Play Store. Football Manager Touch 2018 is a dauntingly complete management game with countless variables.

#2 Punch Club Product: Punch Club Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Lazy Bear Games Publisher: tinyBuild Games Genres: Simulation, Sports, Strategy This charming game lets you train up your very own MMA fighter, as well as handling his humdrum life outside of the ring. There's no actual hands-on fighting in Punch Club, but you'll feel thoroughly involved all the same.

#3 New Star Soccer Product: New Star Soccer Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita Developer: New Star Games Publisher: New Star Games Genres: Sports New Star Soccer, in which a footballer's career is broken down into entertainingly bite-sized mini-games, is a footy game that even non-football fans can enjoy.

#4 Skiing Yeti Mountain Product: Skiing Yeti Mountain Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Featherweight Games Genres: Arcade, Sports For such a casual, stylised game, Skiing Yeti Mountain sure manages to replicate the feel of downhill skiing well.

#5 Super Stickman Golf 3 Product: Super Stickman Golf 3 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Noodlecake Games Real golf is has a reputation for being slightly stuffy and elitist, but Super Stickman Golf 3 supplies a welcome sense of silliness and accessibility to the sport.

#6 Table Tennis Touch Product: Table Tennis Touch Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Yakuto Publisher: Yakuto Genres: Simulation, Sports With expert ball physics, stunning graphics, and a water-tight control system, you'll be surprised at just how thrilling a game of digital ping pong can be.

#7 Touchgrind Skate 2 Product: Touchgrind Skate 2 Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Illusion Labs Publisher: Illusion Labs Genres: Simulation, Sports Touchgrind Skate 2 makes you feel like touchscreen phones were invented so that you could use your fingers in place of your feet to flick your way to skateboard trick nirvana.

#8 True Skate Product: True Skate Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: True Axis Publisher: True Axis Genres: Sports Here's another skateboarding game that asks you to stand your fingers on a virtual board. Indeed, True Skate also gets you to push yourself along with your finger.

#9 Big Cup Cricket Product: Big Cup Cricket Formats: iPhone Developer: Denki Publisher: Square Enix Genres: Sports Big Cup Cricket's success is in the way it manages to distill a difficult-to-grasp sport into a highly playable mobile game.

#9 Touchdowners Product: Touchdowners Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Colin Lane Genres: Casual This is another Colin Lane joint, which means that Touchdowners only superficially resembles its host sport. Who cares, though, when getting the ball into the end zone is this much fun?

#10 Virtua Tennis Challenge Product: Virtua Tennis Challenge Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Xperia Play Publisher: Sega Genres: Sports Sega has ruled the mobile tennis roost for years with Virtua Tennis Challenge. You can thank its peerless engine, which expertly approximates the sport's various components whilst remaining highly accessible.

#11 Pixel Cup Soccer 16 Product: Pixel Cup Soccer 16 Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Batovi Games Studio Genres: Sports Pixel Cup Soccer sees FIFA's attempt at realism and laughs a 16-bit laugh. It's a return to the arcadey joy that used to run through footy games before they went all serious.

#12 Skateboard Party 3 Product: Skateboard Party 3 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone Publisher: Ratrod Studio Inc. Genres: Sports If True Skate and Touchgrind Skate 2 are too much like hard work for you, check out Skateboard Party 3. It'll make you look like a boarding ninja with minimal effort.

#13 Grudgeball Product: Grudgeball Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Cartoon Network Genres: Action, Film/TV tie-in, Sports Not all sports games have to be based on real sports. Grudgeball is a clearly made-up sport taken from the Regular Show cartoon. Expect a riotous mish-mash of volleyball, dodgeball, and hot potato.

#14 Power Ping Pong Product: Power Ping Pong Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Gasp Games Publisher: Chillingo Genres: Arcade, Sports Who would have thought there was space for two epic table tennis games on mobile? Power Ping Pong is less majestic than Table Tennis Touch, but it's more flamboyant.

#15 Bottom of the 9th Product: Bottom of the 9th Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Handelabra Games You would have thought that playing any sport by rolling dice would make for the most boring game ever. Bottom of the 9th is nothing of the sort, though, thanks to a streamlined ruleset and charming presentation.

#16 Pumped BMX 3 Product: Pumped BMX 3 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Noodlecake Games Genres: Sports The Pumped series goes out on a high with this deceptively technical side-on BMX stunt game that takes hours and hours to master.

#17 Real Boxing 2 Product: Real Boxing 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Vivid Games Genres: Fighting, Sports Just like the Rocky license it carries, Real Boxing 2 is a big, brash, and brutal brawler with a whole lotta heart.

#18 Flick Kick Football Product: Flick Kick Football Formats: Android, iPhone Developer: PikPok Games Genres: Sports Ball flickers come and go on the Google Play Store, but for our money Flick Kick Football still stands supreme. No one has nailed those delicate flick controls quite as well.

#20 NBA 2K17 Product: NBA 2K17 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: 2K Games Genres: Sports Want to illustrate the rapidly closing gap between mobile and console games? Show your basketball-loving friend NBA 2K17.

#21 The Muscle Hustle Product: The Muscle Hustle Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Foxglove Studios AB Genres: Action, Casual, Sports Angry Birds meets wrestling with a turn-based twist as you twang a bunch of pugilists into one another. The Muscle Hustle is a big old silly mash-up of ideas.

#22 New Star Cricket Product: New Star Cricket Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: New Star Games Genres: Sports It's New Star Soccer, but with a more fragmented, convoluted form of match-play. Still, that's enough to make New Star Cricket one of the better sports games on the Google Play Store.

#23 Flick Soccer 17 Product: Flick Soccer 17 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Full Fat Genres: Sports Flick Kick Football remains the ball-flicking king, but Flick Soccer is undoubtedly a deeper experience. It's a good next step for those tired of PikPok's gem.

#24 Stick Cricket 2 Product: Stick Cricket 2 Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Stick Sports Genres: Arcade, Sports As we've discussed elsewhere, cricket doesn't naturally lend itself to mobile play. Stick Cricket 2 smartly makes an entire game out of the most interesting bit - the batting.