ANDROID Top List

The 25 best shooting games on Android

Updated December 5, 2017: New entries added



Some things are inexplicably entertaining in the world of video games, given that you wouldn't even consider doing them in real life. Like playing golf, for example.



Even that pales into insignificance when you consider the popularity of shooting games. Whether you're into first person shooters, third person shooters, bullet hell shmups, twin-stick shooters, or tank simulators, there are loads of ways to blast things on mobile.



All of which can make selecting just 25 of the best pretty challenging.



We'll give it our best shot, though.



CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST »

#1 Guns of Boom Product: Guns of Boom Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Game Insight Without doubt the reigning mobile online FPS king, Guns of Boom hones the FPS format for mobile play without losing its competitive edge.

#2 Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Product: Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Lucid Games Genres: Arcade, Shooter The term console-standard is perhaps a little overused, but it undoubtedly applies this classic twin-stick shooter. It's a true technical masterpiece.

#3 Neon Shadow Product: Neon Shadow Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Tasty Poison Games Publisher: Crescent Moon Games Genres: 3D, Action, Shooter Neon Shadow makes the FPS sing on mobile by smartly returning to the genre's unadorned, action-heavy roots. The result: arguably the best FPS on mobile.

#4 Blazing Star Product: Blazing Star Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: SNK Playmore Publisher: SNK Playmore Genres: Arcade, Retro, Shooter As close as you can get to fitting a late-'90s arcade in your pocket - and we're not being rude about the latest oversized Android phablet.

#5 The Bug Butcher Product: The Bug Butcher Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Awfully Nice Studios Genres: Shooter This brilliant arcade shooter takes the core blasting of Space Invaders and turns it into cartoony delight fit for a modern smartphone.

#6 World of Tanks Blitz Product: World of Tanks Blitz Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Wargaming Genres: Action, Strategy World of Tanks was a popular online shooter way before it hit mobile, and it's made the switch admirably. It's a much more tactical affair than your average COD wannabe.

#7 Shogun: Rise of the Renegade Product: Shogun: Rise of the Renegade Formats: Android, Bada, DSi, iPhone, Mobile, Windows Mobile, iPad Developer: int13 Genres: Action, Arcade, Shooter Sadly, legendary shmup developer Cave appears to have abandoned mobile of late, but you'd swear blind this 2D shooter was made by the Japanese arcade specialist.

#8 Space Invaders Infinity Gene Product: Space Invaders Infinity Gene Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Taito Genres: Retro, Shooter An early mobile shmup superstar, Space Invaders Infinity Gene's core evolutionary twist remains daringly fresh some seven years on.

#9 Space Marshals 2 Product: Space Marshals 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Pixelbite Games Genres: Action Not an outright action game like other twin-stick shooters, Space Marshals 2 is a far more varied and interesting experience for it.

#10 Random Heroes 3 Product: Random Heroes 3 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Ravenous Games Genres: Arcade, Platform, Shooter

Few developers can do virtual control systems as well as Ravenous Games. Random Heroes 3 benefits from this more than most, producing one of the tightest platform-shooters on the platform.

#11 Downwell Product: Downwell Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Moppin Genres: Action, Platform In Downwell, you don't just shoot to destroy baddies - you shoot to move. It's an ingenious twist in an ingenious action game.

#12 Operation Dracula Product: Operation Dracula Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Crescent Moon Games Genres: Action, Arcade, Shooter A really-quite-brilliant hardcore 2D shooter that evokes the memory of classic arcade machines, with pacy gameplay and chunky graphics. Operation Dracula most certainly does not suck.

#13 Neon Chrome Product: Neon Chrome Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita, Switch Publisher: 10tons Genres: Action, Shooter This twin-stick shooter excels in a number of areas, including its moody story, range of weapons, challenging bosses and tense combat.

#14 Max Ammo Product: Max Ammo Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Mantis Shrimp Genres: Casual, Shooter Proving that third-person shooters can work well on mobile, Max Ammo offers a tight tap-to-shoot, swipe-to-move control system and chunky, zoomed-out graphics.

#15 Glitchskier Product: Glitchskier Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Shelly Alon Genres: Action, Shooter A proper retro shooter with beautifully stark BBC Micro graphics and a suitably old skool difficulty level.

#16 Shooty Skies Product: Shooty Skies Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Mighty Games Publisher: Mighty Games Genres: Arcade, Shooter If you find bullet hell shooters too intense, Shooty Skies is the perfect casual entry point, with its bouncy graphics and intuitive gameplay.

#17 Sine Mora Product: Sine Mora Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita, Steam Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture Publisher: Digital Reality Genres: Shooter This side-scrolling shmup with a punked-up World War II aesthetic and chunky 2.5D graphics is almost distractingly pretty.

#18 Bullet Hell Monday Product: Bullet Hell Monday Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Masayuki Ito Genres: Action, Arcade, Shooter Bullet hell has rarely looked this heavenly - if your idea of heaven is a psychedelic assault of colours and shapes, that is.

#19 Kick Ass Commandos Product: Kick Ass Commandos Formats: iPhone, iPad Genres: Arcade, Retro, Shooter A gleefully violent top-down shooter that tips its hat to '80s action movies.

#20 Aka to Blue Product: Aka to Blue Formats: iPhone, iPad Genres: Shooter Cave doesn't make mobile bullet hell shmups any more, but Aka to Blue feels like one. Besides dodging waves of bullets there's also a moreish coin-hoovering scoring system.

#21 Dariusburst: Second Prologue Product: Dariusburst: Second Prologue Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Taito Genres: Action, Arcade, Hardcore, Retro, Shooter This PSP port is every inch the premium, fully featured shoot-'em-up with serious arcade pedigree. You can almost feel the decades of refinement as you sweep away waves of enemies.

#22 Deus Ex: The Fall Product: Deus Ex: The Fall Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: N-Fusion Interactive Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG, Shooter Like the host console series, Deus Ex: The Fall offers a more considered, tactical brand of first person shooter than you might be accustomed to. It's a technical masterpiece on mobile, if not quite perfectly suited to the format.

#23 Virexian Product: Virexian Formats: Android, iPhone Genres: Arcade, Shooter Virexian is another great retro twin-stick shooter shooter, this time with neon visuals, randomised levels, and stacks of weapons.

#24 Into the Dead 2 Product: Into the Dead 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: PikPok A more action-oriented follow-up to PikPok's post-apocalyptic endless runner, Into the Dead 2 gives you more opportunities to shoot the undead with a range of upgradable firearms.