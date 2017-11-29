ANDROID Top List

The 25 best RPGs on Android

Updated November 29, 2017: New entries added



Mobile games are bite-sized, shallow experiences, right? The thriving mobile role playing genre says otherwise, then rolls a dice to determine how hard it's going to slap you around the face.



The best mobile RPGs can engross and enthral you just as much as their console counterparts - but with the added risk that you'll miss your bus stop.



Recent times have delivered a number of hybrids - RPGs that fold in elements of roguelikes, boardgames, strategy games and more. In each case, though, you're inhabiting a role and taking a direct hand in a character's development through an epic quest.



Suffice to say, it's been a real struggle to narrow this list down to a mere 25 Android RPGs.



#1 Wayward Souls Product: Wayward Souls Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: RocketCat Games Publisher: RocketCat Games Genres: Action, RPG If turn-based isn't your thing and you subscribe to the Zelda school of action-RPG combat, make Wayward Souls your first choice. It's got tactile combat, a lively physics engine, and randomised dungeons that continue to throw up surprises hours into play.

#2 Knights of the Old Republic Product: Knights of the Old Republic Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: BioWare Publisher: Aspyr Genres: Action, RPG Knights of the Old Republic is a true classic of the genre on any platform. Which other mobile RPG allows you to actually be a planet-hopping, force-choking, wookie-befriending Jedi Knight?

#3 Banner Saga 2 Product: Banner Saga 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Stoic Studio Genres: RPG, Strategy Do the narrow range of settings and often juvenile plots put you off RPGs? Banner Saga 2 should set you straight with its downbeat Nordic setting and tough narrative decisions. It also features an engrossing tactical battle system.

#4 Final Fantasy IX Product: Final Fantasy IX Formats: Android, iPhone, PSP, iPad Publisher: Square Enix Genres: Adventure, RPG Final Fantasy VII gets all the mainstream press, but for our money Final Fantasy IX stands up better today. It's arguably the last classic JRPG in the series, with a varied and lovable cast, a spirited story and a lovely super-deformed art style.

#5 The World Ends with You: Solo Remix Product: The World Ends with You: Solo Remix Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Jupiter Corporation Publisher: Square Enix Genres: Multiplayer, RPG The World Ends With You was built for the touchscreen of the Nintendo DS, and it makes the switch to mobile effortlessly. It's a strikingly fresh JRPG set in an alternative version of Tokyo's Shibuya district, where fashion determines your combat skills and attacks are initiated through various swipes and taps.

#6 Dungeon Rushers Product: Dungeon Rushers Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Gobelinz Studio Genres: Multiplayer, RPG One of the most accomplished dungeon crawlers on Android, with slick controls, a sharply written story, and bags of content.

#7 Templar Battleforce Product: Templar Battleforce Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Cory Trese Genres: Card/board game, RPG, Strategy A high-class blend of tactics and role-playing, with the kind of customisation options that boost the replay value through the roof.

#8 Crashlands Product: Crashlands Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Butterscotch Shenanigans Publisher: Butterscotch Shenanigans Genres: Action, Adventure, RPG Crashlands is a survival game that eschews the lonely feeling of other examples of the (sub)genre, instead adopting a vibrant and deeply silly tone. It works beautifully.

#9 Death Road to Canada Product: Death Road to Canada Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Madgarden Publisher: RocketCat Games Genres: Action, Adventure, RPG DRtC is another of those kind-of-RPG games that we're seeing more of lately. More specifically, it's a zombie apocalypse roguelike survival game with team management and action elements, and it's wonderful.

#10 Chaos Rings 3 Product: Chaos Rings 3 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita Publisher: Square Enix Genres: Adventure, RPG Square Enix isn't just about expensive mobile conversions of its classic console JRPGs - it also makes the Chaos Rings series, which is built from the ground up for mobile. The third one is a treat.

#11 Fearless Fantasy Product: Fearless Fantasy Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Enter Skies Publisher: tinyBuild Games Genres: RPG Who says the RPG genre can't be immediately gratifying? Fearless Fantasy is a compelling mash-up of RPG and QTE elements, whereby all of the actions of your party require corresponding screen swipes.

#12 Galaxy of Pen and Paper Product: Galaxy of Pen and Paper Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Behold Studios From the team that brought you Knights of Pen and Paper comes Galaxy of Pen and Paper. It's another lovingly constructed ode to table top role playing, but with a Star Trek vibe.

#13 Dragon Quest VIII Product: Dragon Quest VIII Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, 3DS Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG A brilliant conversion of the lush PS2 original, with a sprawling anime world and charming characters. Dragon Quest VIII is a classic JRPG that still comes across as fresh and vibrant today.

#14 Shadowrun: Dragonfall Product: Shadowrun: Dragonfall Formats: Android, iPad, Steam Developer: Harebrained Schemes Genres: Action, RPG An engaging cyberfantasy RPG with tactical turn-based combat and a steep learning curve and an old-school Gibson-esque storyline.

#15 Dungelot: Shattered Lands Product: Dungelot: Shattered Lands Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Red Winter Software Genres: Hardcore, Puzzle, RPG A third slice of roguelike adventuring from the Dungelot series, this is an epic hunt for keys in a randomly generated top-down dungeon filled with minigames and bosses.

#16 Sproggiwood Product: Sproggiwood Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Freehold Games Publisher: Freehold Games Genres: RPG Another roguelike dungeon crawler, this time with a charming Finnish fairytale aesthetic. It's altogether faster and cheerier than, say, Desktop Dungeons.

#17 Desktop Dungeons Product: Desktop Dungeons Formats: Android, iPad, Steam Developer: QCF Design Publisher: QCF Design Genres: RPG Roguelike dungeon crawlers have flooded the mobile RPG space in recent years, and this PC conversion is one of the meatier examples, thanks to an overarching kingdom-building element.

#18 Rust Bucket Product: Rust Bucket Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Nitrome Genres: Action, Puzzle, RPG, Strategy Full-on RPGs not your thing? Nitrome has a game that might just win you over in Rust Bucket. It's a finely honed roguelike dungeon-crawling puzzler, and a game that anyone can appreciate.

#19 Hoplite Product: Hoplite Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Magma Fortress Publisher: Magma Fortress Genres: RPG, Strategy Hoplite hones the old school RPG essentials of turn-based battles, dungeon crawling and an evolving ability set into a near-perfect mobile game.

#20 Cat Quest Product: Cat Quest Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: The Gentlebros Genres: RPG A brilliantly warm-hearted, knock-about action-RPG that feels truly at home on mobile. If you want the pure essence of what makes RPGs great with all the busy work taken out, check Cat Quest out.

#21 Final Fantasy VII Product: Final Fantasy VII Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, 3DS Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG No, it probably isn't the best RPG ever, as many thought in the late '90s. But Square Enix's sprawling ambition and brilliant world building is still plain to see in Final Fantasy VII.

#22 Chrono Trigger Product: Chrono Trigger Formats: Android, DS, iPhone Developer: Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG Chrono Trigger is a charming, time-bending, twist-filled sci-fi adventure from the 16-bit era. It's one of the best JRPGs ever made, and even this slightly sub-par mobile conversion doesn't change that.

#23 The Lords of Midnight Product: The Lords of Midnight Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Chilli Hugger Software Publisher: Chilli Hugger Software Genres: Adventure, RPG, Strategy Given that it's a revamp of a pretty old game, The Lords of Midnight will surprise you with its open, genre-splicing ways. An excellent tactical RPG in any era.

#24 Fighting Fantasy Legends Product: Fighting Fantasy Legends Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Nomad Games Limited Genres: Card/board game, RPG Fighting Fantasy Legends brings some intriguing board game and adventure flourishes to the Fighting Fantasy gamebook series, making it feel much more like a classic RPG.