 ANDROID Top List

The 25 best RPGs on Android

25 essential role playing games to fill your Android collection
Product: Best Android games | Publisher: Steel Media Ltd | Format: Android
   
Updated November 29, 2017: New entries added


Mobile games are bite-sized, shallow experiences, right? The thriving mobile role playing genre says otherwise, then rolls a dice to determine how hard it's going to slap you around the face.

The best mobile RPGs can engross and enthral you just as much as their console counterparts - but with the added risk that you'll miss your bus stop.

Recent times have delivered a number of hybrids - RPGs that fold in elements of roguelikes, boardgames, strategy games and more. In each case, though, you're inhabiting a role and taking a direct hand in a character's development through an epic quest.

Suffice to say, it's been a real struggle to narrow this list down to a mere 25 Android RPGs.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST »
  

#1 Wayward Souls

Product: Wayward SoulsFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: RocketCat GamesPublisher: RocketCat GamesGenres: Action, RPG

Wayward Souls
If turn-based isn't your thing and you subscribe to the Zelda school of action-RPG combat, make Wayward Souls your first choice. It's got tactile combat, a lively physics engine, and randomised dungeons that continue to throw up surprises hours into play.

#2 Knights of the Old Republic

Product: Knights of the Old RepublicFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: BioWarePublisher: AspyrGenres: Action, RPG

Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic is a true classic of the genre on any platform. Which other mobile RPG allows you to actually be a planet-hopping, force-choking, wookie-befriending Jedi Knight?

#3 Banner Saga 2

Product: Banner Saga 2Formats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Stoic StudioGenres: RPG, Strategy

Banner Saga 2
Do the narrow range of settings and often juvenile plots put you off RPGs? Banner Saga 2 should set you straight with its downbeat Nordic setting and tough narrative decisions. It also features an engrossing tactical battle system.

#4 Final Fantasy IX

Product: Final Fantasy IXFormats: Android, iPhone, PSP, iPadPublisher: Square Enix Genres: Adventure, RPG

Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII gets all the mainstream press, but for our money Final Fantasy IX stands up better today. It's arguably the last classic JRPG in the series, with a varied and lovable cast, a spirited story and a lovely super-deformed art style.

#5 The World Ends with You: Solo Remix

Product: The World Ends with You: Solo RemixFormats: iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Jupiter CorporationPublisher: Square Enix Genres: Multiplayer, RPG

The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
The World Ends With You was built for the touchscreen of the Nintendo DS, and it makes the switch to mobile effortlessly. It's a strikingly fresh JRPG set in an alternative version of Tokyo's Shibuya district, where fashion determines your combat skills and attacks are initiated through various swipes and taps.

#6 Dungeon Rushers

Product: Dungeon RushersFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Gobelinz StudioGenres: Multiplayer, RPG

Dungeon Rushers
One of the most accomplished dungeon crawlers on Android, with slick controls, a sharply written story, and bags of content.

#7 Templar Battleforce

Product: Templar BattleforceFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Cory TreseGenres: Card/board game, RPG, Strategy

Templar Battleforce
A high-class blend of tactics and role-playing, with the kind of customisation options that boost the replay value through the roof.

#8 Crashlands

Product: CrashlandsFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Butterscotch ShenanigansPublisher: Butterscotch ShenanigansGenres: Action, Adventure, RPG

Crashlands
Crashlands is a survival game that eschews the lonely feeling of other examples of the (sub)genre, instead adopting a vibrant and deeply silly tone. It works beautifully.

#9 Death Road to Canada

Product: Death Road to CanadaFormats: iPhone, iPadDeveloper: MadgardenPublisher: RocketCat GamesGenres: Action, Adventure, RPG

Death Road to Canada
DRtC is another of those kind-of-RPG games that we're seeing more of lately. More specifically, it's a zombie apocalypse roguelike survival game with team management and action elements, and it's wonderful.

#10 Chaos Rings 3

Product: Chaos Rings 3Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS VitaPublisher: Square Enix Genres: Adventure, RPG

Chaos Rings 3
Square Enix isn't just about expensive mobile conversions of its classic console JRPGs - it also makes the Chaos Rings series, which is built from the ground up for mobile. The third one is a treat.

#11 Fearless Fantasy

Product: Fearless FantasyFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Enter SkiesPublisher: tinyBuild GamesGenres: RPG

Fearless Fantasy
Who says the RPG genre can't be immediately gratifying? Fearless Fantasy is a compelling mash-up of RPG and QTE elements, whereby all of the actions of your party require corresponding screen swipes.

#12 Galaxy of Pen and Paper

Product: Galaxy of Pen and PaperFormats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Behold Studios

Galaxy of Pen and Paper
From the team that brought you Knights of Pen and Paper comes Galaxy of Pen and Paper. It's another lovingly constructed ode to table top role playing, but with a Star Trek vibe.

#13 Dragon Quest VIII

Product: Dragon Quest VIIIFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, 3DSPublisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG

Dragon Quest VIII
A brilliant conversion of the lush PS2 original, with a sprawling anime world and charming characters. Dragon Quest VIII is a classic JRPG that still comes across as fresh and vibrant today.

#14 Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Product: Shadowrun: DragonfallFormats: Android, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Harebrained SchemesGenres: Action, RPG

Shadowrun: Dragonfall
An engaging cyberfantasy RPG with tactical turn-based combat and a steep learning curve and an old-school Gibson-esque storyline.

#15 Dungelot: Shattered Lands

Product: Dungelot: Shattered LandsFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Red Winter SoftwareGenres: Hardcore, Puzzle, RPG

Dungelot: Shattered Lands
A third slice of roguelike adventuring from the Dungelot series, this is an epic hunt for keys in a randomly generated top-down dungeon filled with minigames and bosses.

#16 Sproggiwood

Product: SproggiwoodFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: Freehold GamesPublisher: Freehold GamesGenres: RPG

Sproggiwood
Another roguelike dungeon crawler, this time with a charming Finnish fairytale aesthetic. It's altogether faster and cheerier than, say, Desktop Dungeons.

#17 Desktop Dungeons

Product: Desktop DungeonsFormats: Android, iPad, SteamDeveloper: QCF DesignPublisher: QCF DesignGenres: RPG

Desktop Dungeons
Roguelike dungeon crawlers have flooded the mobile RPG space in recent years, and this PC conversion is one of the meatier examples, thanks to an overarching kingdom-building element.

#18 Rust Bucket

Product: Rust BucketFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: NitromeGenres: Action, Puzzle, RPG, Strategy

Rust Bucket
Full-on RPGs not your thing? Nitrome has a game that might just win you over in Rust Bucket. It's a finely honed roguelike dungeon-crawling puzzler, and a game that anyone can appreciate.

#19 Hoplite

Product: HopliteFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Magma FortressPublisher: Magma FortressGenres: RPG, Strategy

Hoplite
Hoplite hones the old school RPG essentials of turn-based battles, dungeon crawling and an evolving ability set into a near-perfect mobile game.

#20 Cat Quest

Product: Cat QuestFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: The GentlebrosGenres: RPG

Cat Quest
A brilliantly warm-hearted, knock-about action-RPG that feels truly at home on mobile. If you want the pure essence of what makes RPGs great with all the busy work taken out, check Cat Quest out.

#21 Final Fantasy VII

Product: Final Fantasy VIIFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, 3DSPublisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG

Final Fantasy VII
No, it probably isn't the best RPG ever, as many thought in the late '90s. But Square Enix's sprawling ambition and brilliant world building is still plain to see in Final Fantasy VII.

#22 Chrono Trigger

Product: Chrono TriggerFormats: Android, DS, iPhoneDeveloper: Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix Genres: RPG

Chrono Trigger
Chrono Trigger is a charming, time-bending, twist-filled sci-fi adventure from the 16-bit era. It's one of the best JRPGs ever made, and even this slightly sub-par mobile conversion doesn't change that.

#23 The Lords of Midnight

Product: The Lords of MidnightFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadDeveloper: Chilli Hugger SoftwarePublisher: Chilli Hugger SoftwareGenres: Adventure, RPG, Strategy

The Lords of Midnight
Given that it's a revamp of a pretty old game, The Lords of Midnight will surprise you with its open, genre-splicing ways. An excellent tactical RPG in any era.

#24 Fighting Fantasy Legends

Product: Fighting Fantasy LegendsFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Nomad Games LimitedGenres: Card/board game, RPG

Fighting Fantasy Legends
Fighting Fantasy Legends brings some intriguing board game and adventure flourishes to the Fighting Fantasy gamebook series, making it feel much more like a classic RPG.

#25 The Shadow Sun

Product: The Shadow SunFormats: Android, iPhone, iPadPublisher: Ossian StudiosGenres: RPG

The Shadow Sun
Perhaps the purest role playing game on this list, The Shadow Sun replicates the original tabletop experience brilliantly.

Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 29 November 2017
Have your say!  
VIDEO REVIEWS