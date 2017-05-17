[Update] Critically acclaimed dystopian game Beholder jumps from Steam to mobile, out now on Android on iOS

Update on May 17 at 14:51: Beholder is out now on Android and iOS.
What if a totalitarian state told you that you had to spy on your tenants and report anyone suspicious, would you do it? That's the premise of Beholder, a Steam game that's getting released tomorrow on mobile.
In it, you need to search and infiltrate the apartments of your tenants and profile them or even bug them. It's all about choices and consequences in a tense, morally ambiguous setting that's bound to leave you thinking about your actions.
It's got an amazingly positive reaction on Steam and it's the kind of game that should translate well to mobile.
We'll update the article when it's out.