First two episodes of Batman: The Enemy Within launch on iOS and Android October 3rd

We've been waiting a while for the first episode of Batman: The Enemy Within to come to mobile and... we're going to have to wait another week, but that's okay.Telltale recently announced that episode one of Batman: TEW will be launching on iOS and Android alongside episode two next Tuesday.This also comes alongside the news that episode two, The Pact, has gotten a lovely, new trailer featuring the Queen of Gotham City, Harley Quinn. From the trailer alone, and considering how the first episode ended, it looks like the pressure's on for both Batman and Bruce Wayne. Plus, I'm pretty sure Bane's about to saunter into the picture.Look out for the first two episodes of Batman: The Enemy Within next Tuesday, October 3rd across iOS and Android.