44 games currently in soft launch on iOS and Android



Without further ado, check out which titles are in soft launch right now.



AdVenture Communist Publisher: Kongregate

Platform: iOS

Country: Finland, Norway, Philippines, Sweden Get ready to get tappy in this latest idle clicker. Become the leader of your very own communist state and collect the resources you need to build the ultimate super power.





Assassin's Creed Rebellion Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: iOS, Google Play

Country: Philippines Join familiar faces in Assassin's Creed Rebellion as Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, and many more legendary assassins take centre stage in this strategy RPG. Build your brotherhood, plot and infiltrate the Templar strongholds, and save the world.





Battle Break Publisher: Miniclip.com

Platform: iOS

Country: New Zealand A competitive brick-breaking battler on mobile. Go head-to-head with your friends and keep them away from your side of the board. Once the balls reach your end, it's the end of the game.





Battle Breakers Publisher: Epic Games

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines Assemble the ultimate team of super warriors and take back your planet in this tactical combat RPG.





Blocky Farm Publisher: Krzysztof Glodowski/Jet Toast

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines, Singapore, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia Farm land, drive tractors, and take care of animals in Blocky Farm. As the name suggests, the game celebrates its voxel graphics and adorable blocky creatures in the form of a micro-farm manager.





Brawl Stars Publisher: Supercell

Platform: iOS

Country: Canada Brawl Stars is a real-time, 3-v-3 strategy game. Grab your pals, unlock a bunch of different game modes, and collect your winnings with grace...or, rub it in your foes' face.





Circle Breaker Publisher: Motorious Entertainment

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Finland, Netherlands This arcade game should keep you busy for a fair while. With over 700 levels to its name and multiple game modes, that's a lot of bus trips and coffee breaks sorted. Swipe to rotate the circle and catch the ball before it scampers off.





Dead Rivals Publisher: Gameloft

Platform: iOS, Android

Country: Philippines Dead Rivals sews together action and MMORPG in the upcoming zombie-slaying ARPG. Take a journey through the desolate wastelands and crumbling cities, and discover the cause of the zombie virus as you band together with other survivors.





Dragon Nest2 Legend Publisher: Nexon Company

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Philippines Explore 500 years of lore in this detailed narrative ARPG. Personalise your character's play style by creating custom skill combos, and band together with other players to challenge Nest Mode.





Dungeon Hunter Champions Publisher: Gameloft

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines Dungeon Hunter Champions is an RPG experience with a bit of a mix of flavours. Instead of the usual pathway, Gameloft's decided to take Champions down a more communal route, meaning you've got a few ways to play with other folks.





Durango Publisher: Nexon

Platform: Android

Country: Multiple (fully soft launched) Durango is an open world MMORPG set in a primitive (and alternate) world where humans and dinosaurs live side-by-side, though not always in harmony. In order to survive the harsh world, you'll have to use your wits, modern materials and technologies that made it over from the other world, and get a little 'jungle' smart to colonise your new environment.





Endless Publisher: Brahma Games

Platform: iOS

Country: Taiwan Endless is an upcoming exploration game based on the Yunnan national culture. With a decent mixture of action and puzzle-based play, there's a fair bit going on in a seemingly simple package. Plus, a Shiba Inu.





Farm On! Publisher: Epix Entertainment

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Indonesia, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Singapore Farm On! is a one-finger farm management game which can be played with utter ease. Everything has be simplified without sacrificing the fun of it, meaning you can play with ease while travelling, grabbing coffee, making dinner, riding a horse, whatever.





Fortress of Champions Publisher: Magic Fuel Games Inc.

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines Fortress of Champions is an action-strategy game in which you use a strategically-chosen array of cards to build up your impenetrable fortress. Fill specific rooms full of traps and obstacles to defend and deter enemy raiders, and take down other players' fortresses while you're at it.





Galak-Z: Variant Mobile Publisher: GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.

Platform: iOS, Android

Country: Philippines Galak-Z: Variant Mobile is a space-shooting, action RPG which throws you straight into intense galactic combat. Battle space pirate, squish space bugs, fight Dark Droids, and generally wreak havoc on the bad guys of the universe.





Game of Thrones: Conquest Publisher: Warner Bros.

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey, Denmark In GoT: Conquest you take up arms as the head of your new House and need to train up, collect resources, forge powerful alliances, and conquer your enemies on the path to the Iron Throne. Of course, this is the Seven Kingdoms, so watch your back every step of the way lest you find a knife pointed at it.





Harvest Frenzy Publisher: Kongregate

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines If you just love training that green thumb of yours, Harvest Frenzy is a time-management game all about growing food and serving it to people.





Hero Academy 2 Publisher: Robot Entertainment

Platform: iOS

Country: Sweden Hero Academy 2 is a strategic deck-builder which brings us custom team building, real-time matches, and lots of replayability. The more cards you collect, the better your deck will be as you choose what team to send out to battle.





Into the Dead 2 Publisher: PikPok

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia Arm yourself with an assortment of weapons and make your way through legions of the undead to save your family. With an evolving story and multiple different endings, which one will you get in this fight for survival?





Last Day Alive Publisher: Glu Games

Platform: iOS

Country: Sweden, Switzerland Ooo, zombie games are always fun on mobile so why not grab a shotgun, an AK, a studded bat, a knife, a grenade, some ninja stars, a petrol bomb, a flamethrower, a lawnmower...okay I'm making things up now. It's your job to save trapped survivors from the horde, so fight well young pup.





Lemmings Publisher: Sad Puppy

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines Remember Lemmings? The adorable and slightly malicious puzzler about getting a bunch of lemmings from one end of the level to the other without killing them? Yeah, it's been reimagined for mobile and looks pretty swanky.





Like a Boss Publisher: Versus Evil

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines Running on two years in development and counting, this MMORPG flips things around and puts you in the shoes of a big, bad guy boss and pits you against up to 40 would-be heroes. Defend your stuff, kill some heroes, reap the rewards of their demise.





Lineage2 Revolution Publisher: Netmarble Games Corp.

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan This strategy MMORPG is an action-packed adventure with a heck of a lot crammed into it. Elves, dark elves, humans, dwarves, party battles, solo quests, character progression - you name it.





Merge Kingdom! Publisher: Gram Games

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand Merge Kingdom! is an isometric puzzler in which you have to match objects together to heal a decimated, blackened landscape.





Middle-earth: Shadow of War Publisher: Warner Bros.

Platform: iOS

Country: Denmark, Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey Follow Talion through Mordor after Celebrimbor forges a new ring of power. Fight real-time battles against the creatures of Middle-earth, take on Sauron's armies, and collect and upgrade iconic LotR characters.





Modern Combat Versus Publisher: Gameloft

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia, Philippines, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam Strategise with 12 specialised Agents in the Modern Combat universe and battle across five maps, including both close and long-range combat. Each Agent has their own unique weapons and abilities to bring to the field, so make sure you choose the right Agent for you.





Nyjah Huston: #Skatelife Publisher: Hugo Games A/S

Platform: iOS (launched worldwide on Android)

Country: Canada, Denmark, UK, Australia, New Zealand Skate alongside Nyjah Huston in his first official skateboarding event. Grind, grab, shred, pop, and flip your way through all sorts of tricks and maybe even beat the skateboarding champ.





Paint Tower Publisher: Gram Games

Platform: iOS

Country: Canada, Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand Paint Tower is a puzzler with a difference. Build a tower by stacking blocks - a little like reverse Tetris - only this time, you're painting the blocks before they ascend. That sounds too easy, but it has its own rules you've got to abide by.





Quantum Siege Publisher: Armada Interactive Oy

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Sweden Unlock the power of the Quantum Gates, liberate Earth, and defeat the time-traveling Architects in this ambitious PvP battler.





Raziel Dungeon Arena Publisher: Guangzhou DiShiTian Software

Platform: iOS

Country: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore Fight through dungeons in this gritty, fast-paced ARPG stuffed full of bad guys, bosses, gear, and loot.





Rocksmith Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: iPad

Country: Canada Ever wanted to learn guitar or bass? This may be a good way to do it as Ubisoft offers up four free songs and unlimited access to interactive lessons/practice tools in the Rocksmith style. You can purchase additional songs as optional IAPs.





Royal House Slots Publisher: King

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Netherlands, Malaysia You can probably tell from the title, but RHS is an all-new slots game which lets you play just for fun. Plus, when you partake for the first time you'll get 100,000 coins to welcome you in.





Sdorica Publisher: Rayark International Ltd

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore Play as a 'Watcher' in this RPG puzzler and take on a series of challenging foes as you delve deeper into a rich, beautifully animated story.





Sonic Forces: Speed Battle Publisher: SEGA

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines Race with players from all around the world in this speedy PvP. Compete against three other players in real-time races, take out enemy players with weapons, and play as some of your favourite Sonic characters.





South Park: Phone Destroyer Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: iOS

Country: Canada, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden South Park: Phone Destroyer is a real-time battler in which you can gear up and take on your favourite South Park stars. It's all about strategy in this PvP game as you assemble the best team of cowboys, pigeons, cyborgs, and more, and build up your card deck while you're at it.





Space Pioneer Publisher: Vivid Games S.A.

Platform: iOS

Country: Philippines, Malaysia Play as a bounty hunter in this space exploration RPG and discover new planets, chart new worlds, and shoot whatever and whoever gets in your way.





Star Away! Publisher: Futureplay

Platform: iOS

Country: Finland, Ireland, Thailand Star Away! is a simulation/lifestyle game where you'll try to get millions of likes and followers on FameTube. In the same boat as games like PewDiePie's Tuber Simulator, the aim of the game here is to get as big as you can and, y'know, rise to stardom.





Stellar: Galaxy Commander Publisher: King

Platform: iOS

Country: Indonesia, Netherlands, Philippines In this strategic battler, Stellar: Galaxy Commander pits you against unknown enemies as you try to become the greatest space Commander of all time - hence the name.





Taichi Panda 3: Dragon Hunter Publisher: Snail Games USA Inc.

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, New Zealand This MMORPG promises to offer up a fantasy adventure with both style and substance. Choose your faction, develop your skill, be a panda, and command legions of armies to control the land.





Talking Tom Pool Publisher: Outfit7 Limited

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden Arriving just in time for you to mourn the summer holidays, Talking Tom Pool takes the familiar kitty character and sticks him in a brand new puzzler. A bit like an off-centre match-three, you've got to match pool floaties, and then build up your ideal water park.





Torchlight: The Legend Continues Publisher: Efun Games Co.,Ltd.

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Philippines This one may have been a bit up in the air, but it's still going somewhere on the web. Originally released on iOS in China, this dungeon-crawling ARPG picks at various different parts that makes Torchlight great on PC, and succeeds in a few areas... sort of.





Trade Island Publisher: Game Insight

Platform: iOS

Country: Lithuania, Philippines Trade Island is a Tycoon-style game where you try and break into the big league on a tropical island. To get rich you'll have to build stuff, farm stuff, sell stuff, and trade stuff to become a successful business person.





Winions: Mana Champions Publisher: Nexon M Inc.

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Sweden Winions: Mana Champions is a collectible card base defender as you use various traps, turrets, and more to help deter the opposing team. Oh, and a you've got the help of a guardian dragon, so that's pretty neat.





World of Warships Blitz Publisher: WARGAMING Group Limited

Platform: iOS/Android

Country: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Philippines Based on the award-winning PC game with the same name, World of Warships Blitz is a World War 2 naval strategy game which aims to deliver fast-paced action on a portable platform.



