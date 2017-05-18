Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is an interesting mash up of two classic IPs, out now on Android and iOS

It contains 150 stages and shakes things up with power-ups and even some bosses. The game is totally premium and out now for £3.99 on both iOS and Android

Somewhere, somehow, someone thought "what would happen if we took Arkanoid and mixed it with Space Invaders?" And that's how Arkanoid vs Space Invaders was born.As expected, this weird mix combines the block breaking gameplay of Arkanoid and the ever threatening aliens coming on the top of the screen.