Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp's next update brings a garden feature, outfit crafting, and more

A bit like Clash Royale this morning, this latest update struck a couple of areas at once. Firstly, gardens are coming (which also coincides with the game's new timed event), giving you the opportunity to plant and grow different sorts of flowers. If you're feeling super nice you can even water your pals' plots and vice versa.
Here's some news about next month's #PocketCamp update! There will be a garden feature and outfit crafting. I also heard a familiar face will appear… Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/VlTQgVzdch— Animal Crossing UK (@AC_Isabelle) December 11, 2017
As for the timed event, 'Friend Frenzy' encourages you to head off and make some in-game friends. If you do, you'll earn a decent reward and it'll tie in to the whole gardening malarky. We've actually got a page dedicated to friend codes, so find some friends and drop your own into the chat right here.
Secondly, you'll soon be able to craft your own clothes instead of just happening upon them at the market. As it says, "Have you been wishing you could craft your own clothes? Well, the wait is almost over. Once clothes crafting is enabled, you will be able to order tops, pants, shoes, and more." So, there you have it.
Check out the full notes in the game's notification centre and keep your eyes peeled.