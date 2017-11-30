  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp's holiday update is live on iOS and Android

Deck the camp with boughs of holly-

Product: Animal Crossing Pocket Camp | Publisher: Nintendo
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Today, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp got its seasonal update just in time for December's arrival tomorrow, and, ooh, what a joy it is. 



Upon launching up the game you'll get the following notice in your messages:

"A limited-time Holiday Event has begun! If you fulfil requests for animals, you can get candy canes. Collect enough and you can craft special holiday furniture. If you complete Timed Goals, you can unlock special holiday clothing, too!

Here's to a happy holiday season at your campsite!"

Earlier this week, dataminers pulled a bunch of seasonal items and now we've got an idea of what we can get our hands on, including the adorable winter clothing. What? You've never wanted to dress like Santa in-game?

The notice follows on to chat about the holiday furniture, holiday clothing, event schedule, and new Craft Material. As of right now you can use candy canes to make: a festive bow tree, jingle fence, three-ball snowman, and more. You've also got full Santa outfits to make, including a FREE hat for all players, and candy canes to mine at the Quarry. 

The event runs from today (November 30th) to December 26th. Once it's over, you'll not be able to get your hands on any of the limited-time furniture, so it's time to get in the holiday spirit. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 30 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!