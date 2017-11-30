Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp's holiday update is live on iOS and Android

Today, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp got its seasonal update just in time for December's arrival tomorrow, and, ooh, what a joy it is.
Upon launching up the game you'll get the following notice in your messages:
"A limited-time Holiday Event has begun! If you fulfil requests for animals, you can get candy canes. Collect enough and you can craft special holiday furniture. If you complete Timed Goals, you can unlock special holiday clothing, too!
Here's to a happy holiday season at your campsite!"
Earlier this week, dataminers pulled a bunch of seasonal items and now we've got an idea of what we can get our hands on, including the adorable winter clothing. What? You've never wanted to dress like Santa in-game?
The notice follows on to chat about the holiday furniture, holiday clothing, event schedule, and new Craft Material. As of right now you can use candy canes to make: a festive bow tree, jingle fence, three-ball snowman, and more. You've also got full Santa outfits to make, including a FREE hat for all players, and candy canes to mine at the Quarry.
The event runs from today (November 30th) to December 26th. Once it's over, you'll not be able to get your hands on any of the limited-time furniture, so it's time to get in the holiday spirit.