  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID WALKTHROUGH

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp tips and tricks - How to earn Leaf Tickets and play for free

Never spend a single penny in-game with our Leaf Tickets guide!
Product: Animal Crossing Pocket Camp | Publisher: Nintendo | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is a great game, and one of the least money-grabby ones when it comes to games you can find on iOS and Android, which means if you play things right, you’ll never have to invest a penny.

But that precious premium currency is definitely helpful, so we’ll tell you how you can earn it in-game without spending your hard earned cash, and what’s the best use cases for it.

Just follow our advice below and you’ll never have to invest a penny of your own cash.



What are Leaf Tickets?

Leaf Tickets are the premium currency in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, and you can basically use them to expedite almost everything in game.

Speeding up timers, regrowing fruit, getting bulk amounts of fish or insects, it’s all possible with Leaf Tickets.

Even entering Shovelstrike Quarry without friends, though you might want to hold off on spending them on these things.



Getting Leaf Tickets

You can get Leaf Tickets by levelling up your character - 10 each time - or fulfilling Stretch Goals, where you can earn a fairly high amount in a short amount of time.

You might want to hold off on fulfilling all of the Stretch Goals for Leaf Tickets, in case you need some for a later event.

Other than that, of course, you can buy them with in-app purchases, but that’s not what we recommend…



First thing to spend Leaf Tickets on

If there’s a good use for Leaf Tickets, it’s Cyrus’ extra crafting space. Initially, you’ll only be able to craft one amenity and one piece of furniture at a time, but you can open up two more spaces, costing 80 Leaf Tickets each.

It sounds like a high price, 160 Leaf Tickets total, especially since on the shop 20 tickets sells for 99p/99c. Yikes.

But with levelling up and your Stretch Goals, 160 Leaf Tickets is easily achievable, just avoid Shovelstrike Quarry and those tempting fishing nets.



How to spend Leaf Tickets

Once you’ve upgraded Cyrus’ work station, you should slowly start saving up your Leaf Tickets, for you’ll want to make sure you have plenty for when they become important.

For example, while speeding up timers is something you should wholeheartedly avoid, sometimes you might need Leaf Tickets to replace some missing materials you need for crafting.

Of course you can get crafting materials from playing the game, but later on you’ll see massive amounts of materials required for fairly simple amenities or items of furniture. Definitely one to save for.


Check out our other Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp guides and articles!
 
Reviewer photo
Dave Aubrey 30 November 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR WALKTHROUGHS
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS