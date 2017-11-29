ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp tips and tricks - List of every crafting material and resource Craft yourself the finest campsite possible Product: Animal Crossing Pocket Camp | Publisher: Nintendo | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >>



Of course, no crafting system in any game would be complete without a massive list of materials and resources to pore over. Except this one is actually fairly modest in size - that's nice.



Below you'll find all of the materials you'll find in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, where you can get them from and what you should use them for. Wood Rarity: Common Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Wood is the core building block of many pieces of furniture - especially the wooden ones. Luckily you should have plenty of Wood if you regularly fulfil requests. Cotton Rarity: Common Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Another common, yet incredibly important crafting material. Cotton is essentially to craft many pieces of furniture, such as bedding and carpets, but also amenities. Preserves Rarity: Common Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Preserves don‘t come around quite as often as some materials, but it’s not used for as much either. There’s a few select pieces of furniture that you’ll want to ensure you have some preserves saved for. Paper Rarity: Common Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

If you want to lay down some new flooring or even stock up on crayons, you’ll need paper to go along with it. Another fairly common crafting material, you shouldn’t run out of this very often. Steel Rarity: Common Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Steel is essential to many structures and pieces of furniture, especially if you’re aiming for that cool aesthetic. Luckily, most animals will be handing this out in return for requests being filled. Cute Essence Rarity: Uncommon Sells for: 50 How to collect: Fulfil requests for “cute” villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

The Cute Essence is important for many pieces of cute-themed furniture and amenities, and can be hard to come by. Make good friends to cute villagers to stock up on this. Natural Essence Rarity: Uncommon Sells for: 50 How to collect: Fulfil requests for “natural” villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Natural Essence is like cute essence - to get that rustic, camping feeling, you’ll need to use plenty of this in your furniture and amenity crafting. Get talking to natural villagers. Sporty Essence Rarity: Uncommon Sells for: 50 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Sporty Essence is important for furniture pieces such as the Bicycle, or the Surfboard. It’s one of the seemingly lesser-used essences, but just as important all the same to match your theme. Cool Essence Rarity: Uncommon Sells for: 50 How to collect: Fulfil requests for “cool” villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

The Cool Essence will give your campsite the very, erm, essence of coolness, especially if you use it in your furniture crafting - well, it’s not like you have a choice if you want to capture that cool aesthetic. Friend Powder Rarity: Uncommon Sells for: 10 How to collect: Fulfil requests for villagers

Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Friend Powder is just like most materials and is required for certain pieces of furniture or amenities to be built, but it seems to be much harder to come by. Check out the Timed and Stretch goals to see which offer this, and also make sure to visit other players’ campsites and give them Kudos. Sparkle Stones Rarity: Rare Sells for: 100 How to collect: Fulfil Timed and Stretch goals

Sparkle Stones are by far the rarest material currently available in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp - just as well, because we’re struggling to find out what it’s actually used for. Looks like Sparkle Stones will be reserved for the most expensive or extravagant furniture and amenities. Check out our other Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp guides and articles!



Animal Crossing Pocket Camp is here at long last, and with it comes a whole new world of crafting, collecting and paying off massive loans.Of course, no crafting system in any game would be complete without a massive list of materials and resources to pore over. Except this one is actually fairly modest in size - that's nice.Below you'll find all of the materials you'll find in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, where you can get them from and what you should use them for. What's this? Tweet Dave Aubrey 29 November 2017 Follow @ODDERZinnit Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.