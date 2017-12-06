ANDROID Top List

Top 25 mobile games from Finland

Pound for pound, few countries have had such a profound impact on the mobile games industry as Finland.



From Nokia to Supercell via Rovio, the tiny Northern European country has helped to define this massive industry more than most.



To mark that fact, here are 25 of the best Finnish mobile games currently available on the App Store and/or the Google Play Store.

#1 Clash Royale Product: Clash Royale Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Supercell The undisputed mobile heavyweight of recent years, Clash Royale continues to spawn (inferior) imitators with its finely honed mix of MOBA and card battling.

#2 Badland 2 Product: Badland 2 Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Frogmind Games Genres: Casual An accomplished sequel to what was a highly influential one-button flier, Badland 2 is even bigger, prettier, and more varied than before.

#3 Angry Birds Star Wars Product: Angry Birds Star Wars Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita, Windows Phone, Windows 8 Developer: Rovio Publisher: Rovio Genres: Action, Puzzle Arguably the best Angry Birds of the lot, Angry Birds Star Wars successfully combines the spacey physics-based destruction of Angry Birds Space with everyone's favourite sci-fi IP.

#4 Oceanhorn Product: Oceanhorn Formats: iPhone, iPad, Steam Developer: Cornfox & Bros. Publisher: FDG Entertainment Genres: Adventure There's no sign of Zelda on mobile just yet, but thanks to beautiful adventure game Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas we can't say we're feeling its absence.

#5 Angry Birds Product: Angry Birds Formats: Android, Blackberry, Ovi, PSP, Windows Phone Developer: Rovio Genres: Casual Along with Nokia's Snake, the original Angry Birds has come to represent the archetypal mobile game. That both come from Finland says everything about the country's influence on this industry.

#6 Badland Product: Badland Formats: Android, Blackberry, iPhone, iPad, PS Vita Developer: Frogmind Games Publisher: Frogmind Games Genres: Adventure The original Badland elevated the humble flier to an art form with its classy silhouette art style and subtle physics-driven gameplay.

#7 Angry Birds Space Product: Angry Birds Space Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Publisher: Rovio Genres: Casual, Puzzle Angry Birds Space makes for a surprisingly creative follow-up to the all-conquering original. It takes the bird-pinging action of the original and then plays with gravity to create something fresh.

#8 Trials: Frontier Product: Trials: Frontier Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: RedLynx Publisher: Ubisoft Genres: Arcade, Racing, Sports RedLynx takes the precarious bike-balancing premise of its Trials series and sands away the jagged edges. The result: a polished and accessible stunt racer that doesn't leave you feeling raw.

#9 Clash of Clans Product: Clash of Clans Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Supercell Genres: Strategy, Tower defence Supercell's original freemium empire builder continues to be a massive draw more than five years on. The secret to its longevity is that it requires both skill and strategy to play successfully - not just patience and money.

#10 Battle Bay Product: Battle Bay Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Rovio The team behind Angry Birds produced an all-new multiplayer boat-battling shooter IP with Battle Bay, and it's every bit as compelling as its famous sibling.

#11 Ocmo Product: Ocmo Formats: iPhone, iPad Genres: Platform Ocmo is that rarest of things - a genuinely hardcore yet mobile-focused platformer, complete with an ingenious touch-driven control system and a formidable difficulty level.

#12 Minigore 2: Zombies Product: Minigore 2: Zombies Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Mountain Sheep Publisher: Mountain Sheep Genres: Shooter The original Minigore was an early example of how the twin-stick shooter sub-genre could excel on smartphones. This sharp sequel cranks the frantic blasting action up to 11.

#13 Silly Walks Product: Silly Walks Formats: iPhone, iPad Publisher: Part Time Monkey Genres: Arcade, Casual An adorable one-button adventure with a brilliantly tactile movement system at its core. Did we mention its was adorable?

#14 Bike Baron Product: Bike Baron Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Qwiboo Publisher: Mountain Sheep Genres: Action, Arcade Bike Baron borrows elements from established stunt bike games and hones the formula for mobile. More than 9 million players will attest that Mountain Sheep did something right in the process.

#15 Boom Beach Product: Boom Beach Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Supercell Publisher: Supercell Genres: Casual, Strategy Boom Beach is more than just Clash of Clans with combat trousers on. It's a more tactical, combat-oriented affair, but with Supercell's typical attention to detail.

#16 Angry Birds 2 Product: Angry Birds 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone Publisher: Rovio Genres: Action, Arcade, Puzzle It took six years of experiments and spinoffs before Rovio felt confident enough to launch a proper Angry Birds sequel. The result is a highly polished, surprisingly varied casual physics game.

#17 The Walking Dead No Man's Land Product: The Walking Dead No Man's Land Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Next Games Genres: Action, RPG A tight turn-based action strategy game with the popular zombie munching IP at its core. The Walking Dead: No Man's Land is like a more accessible XCOM, but with added Daryl.

#18 Bad Piggies Product: Bad Piggies Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone Publisher: Rovio Genres: Casual, Puzzle It might flip to the put-upon piggies' perspective, but Bad Piggies is nothing like Angry Birds. It's a highly creative physics puzzler that has you building your own escape contraptions.

#19 Death Rally Product: Death Rally Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Mountain Sheep Publisher: Remedy Entertainment Genres: Action, Racing Death Rally is a thrilling car combat game lets you make like Mad Max. It's more about the shooting than it is taking the racing line, which is fine with us.

#20 Pako Product: Pako Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone Developer: Tree Men Games Genres: Arcade, Racing Pako simulates the epic car chases of the movies in a delicious slab of angry arcade racing action.

#21 KingHunt Product: KingHunt Formats: iPhone, iPad Developer: Mountain Sheep Genres: Arcade KingHunt takes the Fruit Ninja formula and well and truly runs with it. Besides slicing stuff that's thrown at the screen, there's an interesting combat element to master.

#22 Hay Day Product: Hay Day Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Developer: Supercell Publisher: Supercell Genres: Casual, Simulation Before Clash of Clans and Boom Beach there was Hay Day - Supercell's cute farm management sim. There remains a gentle joy to growing crops and churning out agricultural products.

#23 Ice Rage Product: Ice Rage Formats: Android, Bada, iPhone, iPad Genres: Sports An expertly honed one-on-one ice hockey game with irresistibly slidey ice physics and Mountain Sheep's signature chunky art style.

#24 Hill Climb Racing 2 Product: Hill Climb Racing 2 Formats: Android, iPhone, iPad Publisher: Fingersoft Fingersoft's bouncy point-to-point physics racer franchise has been one of the more successful examples of its type. Keeping your vehicle upright remains a hilariously slapdash task.