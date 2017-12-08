  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Amazing Katamari Damacy review - Does it capture the heart of the originals?


For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad

Aye, pretty much

Product: Amazing Katamari Damacy | Publisher: Namco Bandai Networks Europe | Format: Android | Genre: Arcade, Endless running | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
There are two sorts of people in this world - people who revel in the inherent joy of Katamari Damacy's stuff-rolling exploits, and people who don't have souls.

I say this not to provoke outcry, but to set out my stall from the off. Katamari Damacy is a bright light in a world of dull-grey-dude-bros, a bastion of camp delight in a universe thwarted by murder simulators.

And Amazing Katamari Damacy is no different. It's ridiculous, it's cackle-worthy, and while it might not have the freedom of the original games, there's still an awful lot to like in this mobile iteration.

Roll with me

The game takes the basic shape of an endless runner. Instead of collecting coins though, you're rolling up all the objects small enough to be attached to your ball.

The deeper you get into a run, the bigger your ball gets, and so the bigger the items you can pick up get. You start with ladybugs, you progress on to chunks of wood, and then you start collecting cows.

There are no lanes here. Instead you've got free rein over a linear path. It's edged, but smashing into the edge doesn't usually matter. Hitting other things, however, can have disastrous consequences.



Sharp circular saws will kill you in a single hit. And if you crash into too many objects that you can't pick up, the King of Cosmos will show his displeasure in your antics by ending your run. Which is fair enough, he is the king of the cosmos.

You collect shiny things in order to launch rockets. These are essentially loot boxes, and they take a good few hours to launch on their own. You can spend gems to get them into the sky quicker though.

Alongside coins, which you can use to upgrade the buffs you pick up along the road, these also give you fragments of constellations. These power-up different items, giving you a better chance to get a higher score.

Roll with it

Sure it might not have the chaos of a real Katamari Damacy game, but Amazing Katamari Damacy still manages to squish a good deal of the fun of the series into nicely mobile-sized chunks.

This isn't your average endless runner, and the overwhelming feeling you're going to get while playing it is one of almost unbridled joy.

Will it stick around on your homescreen for long? No, probably not, but there's enough going on here that it's well worth putting it on there in the first place.
 
Amazing Katamari Damacy review - Does it capture the heart of the originals?
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater | 8 December 2017
Amazing Katamari Damacy might not be the full KD experience, but it's still a slick and engaging mobile version
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS