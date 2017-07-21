  • arrow
Pocket Gamer's best games of June giveaway - All That Remains

Escape the room
It's that time of the month again, when Pocket Gamer gives away a bounty of codes for last month's absolute best games to our wonderful community, the App Army.

For those unaware, that's our diehard band of mobile gaming enthusiasts. In exchange for their critical thoughts, we give them codes for unreleased games on a weekly basis and you can join in the fun by simply signing up on Facebook.

That's a requirement to get a chance at a code in the giveaway, but more on that later. Let's kick things off.

All That Remains

All That Remains is a first person adventure in which you have to escape from a bunker. That involves moving from room to room solving puzzles.



It's basically an escape the room puzzler. You even have someone on the other end of a radio helping you. Good stuff.

At review, we gave it a Silver Award and said: "All That Remains: Part 1 is an 'escape the room'-style puzzler that offers up a decent challenge".

Okay, I'll give it a go

Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then write your name as it appears on Facebook in the comments beneath this post. We'll then select the lucky winners over the next few days.

We have iOS and Android codes for this one, so make sure you specify which platform you'd like a code for. Entrants who don't specify will be ineligible for entry.



And that's it. We'll be back tomorrow with a brand new game so keep checking back at 5PM BST.

What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook.
 
Glen Fox 21 July 2017
