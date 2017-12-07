  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Asmodee has updated Abalone for iOS and Android with a sweet new lick of paint

And some more stuff too

Product: Abalone | Developer: Advanced Mobile Applications | Publisher: Bulkypix | Genre: Card/ board game
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Abalone, the digital version of one of the simplest and most interesting board games on the planet, has just been given a pretty swanky overhaul.

First and foremost, there are new graphics, that bring the game up to speed with the physical version.

Then there's a new online mode that's controlled through your Asmodee account, letting you take on the best players in the world. And probably some of the worst if I'm online at any point. Seriously, I'm terrible at this game.

If you're not familiar with Abalone, it's a game that's all about pushing your opponent's marbles off a hexagonal board. Think chess meets sumo wrestling, with some bits and bobs from other games thrown in.

It's easy to pick up and difficult to master, in the best possible way. You can grab the updated version of Abalone from the App Store by clicking here, and from the Google Play Store by clicking here.
 
Harry Slater 7 December 2017
