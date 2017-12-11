Best iOS and Android sales this week - Ace Attorney, Runic Rampage, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, and more

Happy Monday, one and all. It's time to take another look into the world of deals and price cuts, and see if anything strikes your fancy.
As always, this is an ever-changing list so what's here today might not still be active by the end of the week. Likewise, what isn't here today might pop up as the days go on, so do check back. We'll let you know when there's been more stuff added.
A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Publisher: Draknek Limited
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £2.99/$2.99
The simplest of simple explanations, A Good Snowman
is a super cute puzzler about being a monster and making snowman. It features a stunning art style, engaging content, lovingly crafted levels, and an original soundtrack.
Ace Attorney (Multiple)
- Publisher: CAPCOM
- Platform: iOS
- Price: Free
Take to the courtroom as rookie defence attorney, Apollo Justice, visiting crime scenes, questioning witnesses, and collecting evidence to prove your clients' innocence. Apollo Justice Ace AttorneyPhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of JusticePhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies
You can also grab all three titles on Android while they're discounted down to £8.99/$11.99
.
Assassin's Creed Identity
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: 99p/99c
Explore the Italian Renaissance through the eyes of your own assassin, take on dozens of missions, and unravel the the mystery of The Crows.
Kensho
- Publisher: FIFTYTWO
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £1.99/$1.99
Match blocks and overcome challenges in this stunning, addictive puzzler. What would you expect to happen when you go through a door that leads to different worlds?
Royal Trouble
- Publisher: G5 Entertainment
- Platform: iOS/Android
- Price: £1.99/$1.99 or cheaper
It's time to sack off your bowing skills and help two royal heirs escape from a secluded island in a detailed, hidden object quest. Of course, take two royals who can't stand the sight of each other and watch the bickering that unfolds. Ahh, glorious bickering.
Runic Rampage
- Publisher: Crescent Moon
- Platform: Android
- Price: £2.19/$2.49
It's time to go on a rampage...runic style. Fasten your buns and your big, bushy beard, and get ready to be coated in blood as you hack, slash, and thrash your way through hordes of enemies.
Spite & Malic HD
- Publisher: Trivial Technology
- Platform: iOS
- Price: Free
Play up to 30 games at a time with this fast-paced online multiplayer card game. Play while you dot about doing your daily bits and bobs and get pinged when it's time to wreck someone.
Warhammer 40,000
- Publisher: Slitherine
- Platform: iOS
- Price: £4.99/$4.99
In the year 941.M41, a massive Space Hulk arrives in the Armageddon star system. Most of Armageddon's citizens believes the thing's teeming with treasures, but there's a far nastier surprise waiting within: a huge Ork invasion force.