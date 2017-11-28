  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
3DS header logo

 3DS NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players failed to complete the game's first Global Mission

Things aren't GOing well

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
For: 3DS
 
Subscribe to AppSpy on


While there was good news in Pokemon GO's Global Catch Challenge, things didn't go quite as well in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, according to the game's official site.

The game's first Global Mission involved players catching ten million Pokemon during the duration of the challenge. It's fair to say that was a pretty optimistic number. All in all, 5.4 million were caught. Shame on you Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players.

Not too much shame though, because anyone who was involved in the event will get 1000 Festival Coins for taking part. And if you're a PGL member you'll get 2000 coins. So even though you failed, you're getting something to show for your efforts.

If you want to grab your reward, you'll need to talk to the Global Mission trainer in the game's Festival Plaza. Maybe try a bit harder next time, yeah? Those Pokemon GO players are making you all look like amateurs.
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 28 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!