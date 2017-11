Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players failed to complete the game's first Global Mission

While there was good news in Pokemon GO's Global Catch Challenge , things didn't go quite as well in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, according to the game's official site The game's first Global Mission involved players catching ten million Pokemon during the duration of the challenge. It's fair to say that was a pretty optimistic number. All in all, 5.4 million were caught. Shame on you Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon players.Not too much shame though, because anyone who was involved in the event will get 1000 Festival Coins for taking part. And if you're a PGL member you'll get 2000 coins. So even though you failed, you're getting something to show for your efforts.If you want to grab your reward, you'll need to talk to the Global Mission trainer in the game's Festival Plaza. Maybe try a bit harder next time, yeah? Those Pokemon GO players are making you all look like amateurs.